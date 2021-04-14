La collaborazione di Mick Jagger e Dave Grohl in Eazy Sleazy arriva a sorpresa sui social nel pomeriggio di martedì 13 aprile: è Mick Jagger a stupire i fan condividendo una nuova canzone, Eazy Sleazy e svelandone ogni dettaglio.
Il brano è stato scritto da Mick Jagger durante il lockdown e ha visto la collaborazione di Dave Grohl dei Foo Fighters alla batteria, chitarra e basso; è stato prodotto da Matt Clifford.
Eazy Sleazy è già stata descritta in tutto il mondo come una canzone “contagiosa”, una canzone rock‘n’roll dei nostri tempi, piena di energia che propone un messaggio satirico irriverente.
I due, senza peli sulla lingua ma con sarcasmo, meditano sulla vita attuale di ognuno di noi, influenza notevolmente dalla pandemia dovuta al Coronavirus.
Mick Jagger, durante il lockdown, si è trovato a riflettere sulla condizione attuale dell’essere umano e ciò che ne deriva è adesso una canzone sarcastica e riflessiva su un mondo fatto di ‘zoom calls’, ‘home in these prison walls’, ‘poncey books’, ‘fake applause’ e ‘too much TV’.
Con ottimismo guarda al mondo al di là l’isolamento e al “giardino delle delizie terrene” che si trova oltre. Il messaggio musicale è accompagnato dal video ufficiale realizzato dai due artisti a distanza. Jagger si trova casa e Grohl nello studio dei Foo Fighters.
“È una canzone che ho scritto per uscire dall’isolamento, con quell’ottimismo di cui c’è bisogno. Ringrazio Dave Grohl per aver suonato batteria, basso e chitarra, è stato molto divertente lavorare con lui. Spero che vi piaccia Eazy Sleazy”, le parole di Mick Jagger.
“È difficile esprimere a parole cosa significhi per me registrare questa canzone con Sir Mick. È più di un sogno che diventa realtà. Proprio quando pensavo che la vita non potesse riservarmi altre pazzie …ed inoltre è la canzone dell’estate, senza dubbio!”, aggiunge Dave Grohl.
Mick Jagger e Dave Grohl in Eazy Sleazy (testo)
We took it on the chin
The numbers were so grim
Bossed around by pricks
Stiffen upper lips
Pacing in the yard
You’re trying to take the Mick
You must think I’m really thick
Looking at the graphs with a magnifying glass
Cancel all the tours footballs fake applause
No more travel brochures
Virtual premieres
I’ve got nothing left to wear
Looking out from these prison walls
You got to rob Peter if you’re paying Paul
But it’s easy, easy
Everything’s gonna get really freaky
Alright on the night
Soon it’ll be a memory you’rе trying to remember to forgеt
That’s a pretty mask
But never take a chance
TikTok stupid dance
Took a samba class, I landed on my ass
Trying to write a tune
You better hook me up to Zoom
See my Poncey books
Teach myself to cook
Way too much TV its lobotomizing me
Think I’ve put on weight
I’ll have another drink then I’ll clean the kitchen sink
We escaped from the prison walls
Open the windows and open the doors
But its easy, easy
Everything’s gonna get really freaky
Alright on the night
It’s gonna be a garden of earthly delights
Easy, sleazy it’s gonna be smooth and greasy
Yeah easy, believe me
It’ll only be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget
Shooting the vaccine
Bill Gates is in my bloodstream
It’s mind control
The earth is flat and cold
It’s never warming up
The arctic’s turned to slush
The second coming’s late
There’s aliens in the deep state
We’ll escape from these prison walls
Now were out of these prison walls
You gotta pay Peter if you’re robbing Paul
But it’s easy, easy
Everything’s gonna be really freaky
Alright on the night
We’re all headed back to paradise
Yeah easy, believe me
It’ll be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget
Easy, cheesy, everyone sing ‘Please Please Me’
It’ll be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget
