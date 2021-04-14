La collaborazione di Mick Jagger e Dave Grohl in Eazy Sleazy arriva a sorpresa sui social nel pomeriggio di martedì 13 aprile: è Mick Jagger a stupire i fan condividendo una nuova canzone, Eazy Sleazy e svelandone ogni dettaglio.

Il brano è stato scritto da Mick Jagger durante il lockdown e ha visto la collaborazione di Dave Grohl dei Foo Fighters alla batteria, chitarra e basso; è stato prodotto da Matt Clifford.

Eazy Sleazy è già stata descritta in tutto il mondo come una canzone “contagiosa”, una canzone rock‘n’roll dei nostri tempi, piena di energia che propone un messaggio satirico irriverente.

I due, senza peli sulla lingua ma con sarcasmo, meditano sulla vita attuale di ognuno di noi, influenza notevolmente dalla pandemia dovuta al Coronavirus.



Mick Jagger, durante il lockdown, si è trovato a riflettere sulla condizione attuale dell’essere umano e ciò che ne deriva è adesso una canzone sarcastica e riflessiva su un mondo fatto di ‘zoom calls’, ‘home in these prison walls’, ‘poncey books’, ‘fake applause’ e ‘too much TV’.

Con ottimismo guarda al mondo al di là l’isolamento e al “giardino delle delizie terrene” che si trova oltre. Il messaggio musicale è accompagnato dal video ufficiale realizzato dai due artisti a distanza. Jagger si trova casa e Grohl nello studio dei Foo Fighters.

“È una canzone che ho scritto per uscire dall’isolamento, con quell’ottimismo di cui c’è bisogno. Ringrazio Dave Grohl per aver suonato batteria, basso e chitarra, è stato molto divertente lavorare con lui. Spero che vi piaccia Eazy Sleazy”, le parole di Mick Jagger.

“È difficile esprimere a parole cosa significhi per me registrare questa canzone con Sir Mick. È più di un sogno che diventa realtà. Proprio quando pensavo che la vita non potesse riservarmi altre pazzie …ed inoltre è la canzone dell’estate, senza dubbio!”, aggiunge Dave Grohl.

Mick Jagger e Dave Grohl in Eazy Sleazy (testo)

We took it on the chin

The numbers were so grim

Bossed around by pricks

Stiffen upper lips

Pacing in the yard

You’re trying to take the Mick

You must think I’m really thick

Looking at the graphs with a magnifying glass

Cancel all the tours footballs fake applause



No more travel brochures

Virtual premieres

I’ve got nothing left to wear

Looking out from these prison walls

You got to rob Peter if you’re paying Paul

But it’s easy, easy

Everything’s gonna get really freaky

Alright on the night

Soon it’ll be a memory you’rе trying to remember to forgеt

That’s a pretty mask

But never take a chance

TikTok stupid dance

Took a samba class, I landed on my ass

Trying to write a tune

You better hook me up to Zoom

See my Poncey books

Teach myself to cook

Way too much TV its lobotomizing me



Think I’ve put on weight

I’ll have another drink then I’ll clean the kitchen sink

We escaped from the prison walls

Open the windows and open the doors

But its easy, easy

Everything’s gonna get really freaky

Alright on the night

It’s gonna be a garden of earthly delights

Easy, sleazy it’s gonna be smooth and greasy

Yeah easy, believe me

It’ll only be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget



Shooting the vaccine

Bill Gates is in my bloodstream

It’s mind control

The earth is flat and cold

It’s never warming up

The arctic’s turned to slush

The second coming’s late

There’s aliens in the deep state