Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Grammy 2021, ai quali sono state consegnate le celeri statuette dedicate alla musica internazionale più apprezzata.



Tra i vincitori dei Grammy 2021 spicca il nome di Beyoncé che mette a segno anche un primato: è la cantante ad aver ottenuto il maggior numero di Grammy Awards nella storia con un totale di 28 statuette nella sua collezione, a pari merito con Quincy Jones. La prima volta che ha vinto un premio ai Grammy era il 2021 e Beyoncé si trovava a far parte del gruppo delle Destiny’s Child che ha poi lasciato intraprendendo la carriera solista; l’ultima portata a casa è invece nell’edizione numero 63, quella che si è appena conclusa.



Beyoncé è infatti stata premiata nella categoria Best R&B Performance per Black Parade.

Non solo Beyoncé tra i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2021. Billie Eilish ha trionfato nella categoria Record of the Year mentre il miglior album dell’anno è Folklore di Taylor Swift ma è stato premiato anche Future Nostalgia di Dua Lipa nella categoria dedicata al miglior album pop.

Il premio Best Pop Solo Performance è andato a Harry Styles per Watermelon Sugar, l’artista era anche tra gli ospiti della cerimonia; l’ha aperta. Quella di Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande in Rain On Me è stata premiata come la miglior performance in gruppo/duo.

Tutti i vincitori dei Grammy 2021

Record of the Year: Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, Folklore

Best R&B Performance: Beyoncé, “Black Parade”

Best Pop Vocal Album: Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Best Rap Song: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, “Savage”

Song of the Year: H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”

Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”

Best Country Album: Miranda Lambert, Wildcard

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Andrew Watt

Best Country Song: The Highwomen, “Crowded Table”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Best Country Solo Performance: Vince Gill, “When My Amy Prays”

Best Rock Album: The Strokes, The New Abnormal

Best Rock Song: Brittany Howard, “Stay High”

Best Metal Performance: Body Count, “Bum-Rush”

Best Rock Performance: Fiona Apple, “Shameika”

Best Rap Album: Nas, King’s Disease

Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, “Savage”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: James Taylor, American Standard

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

Best R&B Album: John Legend, Bigger Love

Best Progressive R&B Album: Thundercat, It Is What It Is

Best R&B Song: Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello, “Better Than I Imagined”

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Ledisi, “Anything for You”

Best Latin Jazz Album: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Four Questions

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Maria Schneider Orchestra, Data Lords

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade, Trilogy 2

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez, Secrets Are the Best Stories

Best improvised Jazz Solo: Chick Corea’s “All Blues”

Best Alternative Music Album: Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Best Musical Theatre Album: Original Broadway Cast, Jagged Little Pill

Best Comedy Album: Tiffany Haddish, Black Mitzvah

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling): Rachel Maddow, Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth

Best Children’s Music Album: Joanie Leeds, All the Ladies

Best Global Music Album: Burna Boy, Twice as Tall

Best Reggae Album: Toots and the Maytals, Got to Be Tough

Best Regional Roots Music Album: New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Atmosphere

Best Folk Album: Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, All the Good Times

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Fantastic Negrito, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Best Traditional Blues Album: Bobby Rush, Rawer Than Raw

Best Bluegrass Album: Billy Strings, Home

Best Americana Album: Sarah Jarosz, World on the Ground

Best American Roots Song: John Prine, “I Remember Everything”

Best American Roots Performance: John Prine, I Remember Everything

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Billie Eilish, “No Time to Die” (From No Time to Die)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Various Artists, Jojo Rabbit

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony, Rouse: Symphony No. 5

Best Classical Compendium: Michael Tilson Thomas, Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton, Smyth: The Prison

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Richard O’Neill, Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Pacifica Quartet, Contemporary Voices

Best Choral Performance: JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua

Best Opera Recording: David Robertson, Eric Owens & Angel Blue, Gershwin: Porgy And Bess

Best Orchestral Performance: Gustavo Dudamel, Ives: Complete Symphonies

Best Tropical Latin Album: Grupo Niche, 40

Best Regional Mexican Album (Including Tejano): Natalia Lafourcade, Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Fito Paez, La Conquista Del Espacio

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’

Best Remixed Recording: SAINt JHN, “Roses” (Imanbek Remix)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Beck, Hyperspace

Best Historical Album: Mister Rogers, It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers

Best Album Notes: The Replacements, Dead Man’s Pop

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Wilco, Ode to Joy

Best Recording Package: Vols. 11 & 12 Desert Sessions

Best Roots Gospel Album: Fisk Jubilee Singers, Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary)

Best Gospel Album: PJ Morton, Gospel According To PJ

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Kanye West, Jesus Is King

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”

Best New Age Album: Jim “Kimo” West, More Guitar Stories

Best Music Film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Best Music Video: Beyoncé with Blue Ivy, and WizKiD, “Brown Skin Girl”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals: Jacob Collier with Rapsody, “He Won’t Hold You”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: John Beasley, “Donna Lee”

Best Instrumental Composition: Maria Schneider, Sputnik

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy, Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Kaytranada, Bubba

Best Dance Recording: Kaytranada, “10%”