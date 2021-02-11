In Heat Above dei Greta Van Fleet troviamo un insieme di ingredienti che conferma la ricetta scelta dai fratelli Kiszka dal momento della nascita del progetto. In passato, quando impazzava Anthem Of The Peaceful Army (2018) è stato molto facile accostare la band a grandi nomi come Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple e Black Sabbath, ma una volta calato il silenzio sulle loro produzioni gli stessa Greta Van Fleet avevano detto che qualcosa sarebbe cambiato.
Lo abbiamo appreso, in effetti, dai nuovi singoli Age Of Machine e My Way, Soon: le chitarre sono ancora presenti, ma i riff assassini che abbiamo conosciuto in Lover Leaver Taker Believer hanno ceduto il posto ad atmosfere più intimiste. Il taglio, in ogni caso, ha lo stesso profumo old school con il quale i Greta Van Fleet si sono imposti sulla scena.
Il 16 aprile uscirà il nuovo album The Battle At Garden’s Gate. Heat Above dei Greta Van Fleet è pop, è vero, e probabilmente nasce come una ballad. Al suo interno troviamo la genuinità delle chitarre acustiche e la liquidità impolverata del mellotron, un ricorso che è tipico di chi guarda a ritroso con devozione.
Sam Kiszka, bassista e tastierista della band, ha rivelato che Heat Above dei Greta Van Fleet è il ponte ideale tra il vecchio e il nuovo mondo sonoro della band, una sorta di rito preparatorio che conduce l’ascoltatore a ciò che sarà The Battle At Garden’s Gate. Chi vivrà ascolterà.
Il disco è stato registrato insieme a Greg Kurstin, già produttore di Medicine At Midnight dei Foo Fighters, tra gli Henson Recording Studios e il No Expectation Studio. Nella giornata di ieri, inoltre, la band ha rivelato la tracklist del disco:
Heat Above
My Way, Soon
Broken Bells
Built by Nations
Age of Machine
Tears of Rain
Stardust Chords
Light My Love
Caravel
The Barbarians
Trip the Light Fantastic
The Weight of Dreams
Di seguito il testo e la traduzione di Heat Above dei Greta Van Fleet, la nuova anticipazione di The Battle At Garden’s Gate.
Testo
[Verse 1: Josh Kiszka]
Sorrows of the Earth
May our tears of rain wash down to bathe you
This is what life is worth
When the fires still burn and rage all around
[Chorus: Josh Kiszka]
Can you hear that dreadful sound?
Fire still burning on the ground
[Verse 2: Josh Kiszka]
Follow the fearsome sound
As they march to battle, hear the drums pound
We do not fight for war
But to save the lives of those who do so
[Chorus: Josh Kiszka]
Can you hear that dreadful sound?
Fire still burning on the ground
[Post-Chorus: Josh Kiszka]
Can you feel my love?
Rising with the heat above
Life’s the story of
Ascending to the stars as one
[Verse 3: Josh Kiszka]
Marching across the land
Is a peaceful army joining the band
Walking hand in hand
To anthem loudly sung where they stand
[Chorus: Josh Kiszka]
Can you hear that dreadful sound?
Fire still burning on the ground
[Post-Chorus: Josh Kiszka]
Can you feel my love?
Rising with the heat above
Life’s the story of
Ascending to the stars as one
Traduzione
Terra sofferente,
possano le nostre lacrime di pioggia scorrere per lavarti,
Questo è ciò che vale nella vita,
quando le fiamme insistono e infuriano intorno.
Riesci a sentire quel suono terribile?
Il fuoco brucia ancora per terra.
Segui quel suono spaventoso
mentre loro marciano in guerra, ascolta il battito dei tamburi,
la nostra non è una guerra,
salviamo le vite di coloro che la combattono.
Riesci a sentire quel suono terribile?
Il fuoco brucia ancora per terra.
Riesci a sentire il mio amore?
Aumenta nel suo calore
la vita è fatta di
salire le stelle in un colpo solo
Mentre marciamo lungo la terra,
c’è un esercito pacifico che si unisce a noi.
Si cammina mano nella mano
per cantare ad alta voce un inno e ritrovarci.
Riesci a sentire quel suono terribile?
Il fuoco brucia ancora per terra.
Riesci a sentire il mio amore?
Aumenta nel suo calore
la vita è fatta di
salire le stelle in un colpo solo.
