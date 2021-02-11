In Heat Above dei Greta Van Fleet troviamo un insieme di ingredienti che conferma la ricetta scelta dai fratelli Kiszka dal momento della nascita del progetto. In passato, quando impazzava Anthem Of The Peaceful Army (2018) è stato molto facile accostare la band a grandi nomi come Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple e Black Sabbath, ma una volta calato il silenzio sulle loro produzioni gli stessa Greta Van Fleet avevano detto che qualcosa sarebbe cambiato.

Lo abbiamo appreso, in effetti, dai nuovi singoli Age Of Machine e My Way, Soon: le chitarre sono ancora presenti, ma i riff assassini che abbiamo conosciuto in Lover Leaver Taker Believer hanno ceduto il posto ad atmosfere più intimiste. Il taglio, in ogni caso, ha lo stesso profumo old school con il quale i Greta Van Fleet si sono imposti sulla scena.

Il 16 aprile uscirà il nuovo album The Battle At Garden’s Gate. Heat Above dei Greta Van Fleet è pop, è vero, e probabilmente nasce come una ballad. Al suo interno troviamo la genuinità delle chitarre acustiche e la liquidità impolverata del mellotron, un ricorso che è tipico di chi guarda a ritroso con devozione.

Sam Kiszka, bassista e tastierista della band, ha rivelato che Heat Above dei Greta Van Fleet è il ponte ideale tra il vecchio e il nuovo mondo sonoro della band, una sorta di rito preparatorio che conduce l’ascoltatore a ciò che sarà The Battle At Garden’s Gate. Chi vivrà ascolterà.

Il disco è stato registrato insieme a Greg Kurstin, già produttore di Medicine At Midnight dei Foo Fighters, tra gli Henson Recording Studios e il No Expectation Studio. Nella giornata di ieri, inoltre, la band ha rivelato la tracklist del disco:

Heat Above

My Way, Soon

Broken Bells

Built by Nations

Age of Machine

Tears of Rain

Stardust Chords

Light My Love

Caravel

The Barbarians

Trip the Light Fantastic

The Weight of Dreams

Di seguito il testo e la traduzione di Heat Above dei Greta Van Fleet, la nuova anticipazione di The Battle At Garden’s Gate.

Testo

[Verse 1: Josh Kiszka]

Sorrows of the Earth

May our tears of rain wash down to bathe you

This is what life is worth

When the fires still burn and rage all around [Chorus: Josh Kiszka]

Can you hear that dreadful sound?

Fire still burning on the ground [Verse 2: Josh Kiszka]

Follow the fearsome sound

As they march to battle, hear the drums pound

We do not fight for war

But to save the lives of those who do so [Chorus: Josh Kiszka]

Can you hear that dreadful sound?

Fire still burning on the ground [Post-Chorus: Josh Kiszka]

Can you feel my love?

Rising with the heat above

Life’s the story of

Ascending to the stars as one [Verse 3: Josh Kiszka]

Marching across the land

Is a peaceful army joining the band

Walking hand in hand

To anthem loudly sung where they stand [Chorus: Josh Kiszka]

Can you hear that dreadful sound?

Fire still burning on the ground [Post-Chorus: Josh Kiszka]

Can you feel my love?

Rising with the heat above

Life’s the story of

Ascending to the stars as one

Traduzione