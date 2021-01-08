Confermata l’uscita del nuovo album di Zayn Malik. Nella giornata di ieri l’ex One Direction aveva pubblicato il teaser di Vibez, lasciando sorpresi e in tremenda attesa i fan. Oggi il nuovo singolo è stato pubblicato con l’annuncio di una delle novità più attese del 2021.
Il nuovo album di Zayn Malik
Il nuovo album di Zayn Malik si chiamerà Nobody Is Listening e verrà alla luce il 15 gennaio 2021. Il cantautore britannico pubblica nuova musica dopo Better e giunge, a questo giro, alla sua terza esperienza discografica dopo Icarus Falls (2018), album dal quale è stata estratta anche la suggestiva Stand Still.
Secondo la versione neozelandese di Apple Music il nuovo album di Zayn Malik sarà composto da circa 10 tracce di cui per il momento non è possibile conoscere i titoli. Non è ancora noto, tra l’altro, se Nobody Is Listening ospiterà altri artisti. In una recente dichiarazione l’ex One Direction ha riferito che nel nuovo album è presenta tutta la sua libertà creativa. Per Nobody Is Listening, in poche parole, l’artista ha scelto di fare esattamente la musica che ama di più.
Vibez, il nuovo singolo
In Vibez troviamo forti influenze r’n’b, una scelta che trova conforto nel testo che racconta un vero e proprio corteggiamento. Le parole di Zayn si muovono su un beat audace firmato dal producer Mike “Scribz” Riley e dallo stesso Malik con il supporto di Rogét Chahayed e Nija Charles.
Il brano è inevitabilmente dedicato alla sua Gigi Hadid con la quale ha avuto da poco il dono della piccola figlia di cui ancora non si conosce il nome. Molto presente è la componente del sesso, un tema ricorrente nei testi del cantautore britannico.
Vibez è dunque l’anticipazione del nuovo album di Zayn Malik: ricordiamo che Nobody Is Listening sarà fuori il 15 gennaio come terzo album dopo Icarus Falls.
Testo
[Chorus]
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If I’m movin’ too fast, we go slower
Baby, this far from mediocre
You know the vibes, know the vibes
[Verse]
You and me here in this room
Imagining things we could do
Won’t tell no lies, no lies to you
I need you here, I need you here
Mind run ’round, we touchin’ slow
Just say the word, I’m ready to go
Anticipation plays after four
I need you now
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, I’ma get you right now, baby
When I touch you tell me how it feels
Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mine, you’re mine
I’ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Girl, you’re right where you need to be
Just don’t keep me
[Chorus]
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for you
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If I’m movin’ too fast, we go slower
Baby, this far from mediocre
You got the vibes, got the vibes
[Bridge]
It for me, do it fast, do it fast
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, I’ma get you right now, baby
When I touch you tell me how it feels
Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mine, you’re mine
I’ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Girl, you’re right where you need to be
Just don’t keep me
[Chorus]
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
Yeah, you already know I got it for you
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If I’m movin’ too fast, we go slower
Baby, this far from mediocre
You got the vibes, got the vibes
Traduzione
Non farmi aspettare
Ho aspettato tutta la notte per avvicinarmi
E sai già che l’ho fatto per te
Conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni, mettilo su di te
Se ci muoviamo troppo velocemente, andremo più lenti
Baby, lasciati andare per me, mediocre
Conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni
Io e te qui in questa stanza
Immaginando cose che potremmo fare
Non ti dirò bugie, niente bugie per te
Ho bisogno di te qui, ho bisogno di te qui
La mente corre, ci tocchiamo lentamente
Di solo la parola, sono pronto per andare
L’attesa gioca dopo le quattro
ho bisogno di te adesso
Baby, ti prenderò adesso, baby
Quando ti tocco, dimmi come ci si sente
Credimi, lo farò sembrare surreale
Baby, mia, tu sei mia
Farò tutte le cose
Tutte le cose che accadono nei tuoi sogni
Ragazza, sei proprio dove dovresti essere
Non farmi
Non farmi aspettare
Ho aspettato tutta la notte per avvicinarmi
E sai già che l’ho fatto per te
Conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni, mettilo su di te
Se si muove troppo velocemente, andiamo più lenti
Baby, lasciati andare per me, mediocre
Hai le vibrazioni, hai le vibrazioni
Per me, fallo velocemente, fallo velocemente
Baby, ti prenderò adesso, baby
Quando tocco mi dici come ci si sente
Credimi, lo farò sembrare surreale
Baby, mia, tu sei mia
Farò tutte le cose
Tutte le cose che accadono nei tuoi sogni
Ragazza, sei proprio dove dovresti essere
Solo non farmi
Non farmi aspettare
Ho aspettato tutta la notte per avvicinarmi
Sì, sai già che l’ho fatto per te
Conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni, mettilo su di te
Se si muove troppo velocemente, andiamo più lenti
Baby, lasciati andare per me, mediocre
Hai le vibrazioni, hai le vibrazioni
Lascia un commento