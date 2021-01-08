Confermata l’uscita del nuovo album di Zayn Malik. Nella giornata di ieri l’ex One Direction aveva pubblicato il teaser di Vibez, lasciando sorpresi e in tremenda attesa i fan. Oggi il nuovo singolo è stato pubblicato con l’annuncio di una delle novità più attese del 2021.

Il nuovo album di Zayn Malik si chiamerà Nobody Is Listening e verrà alla luce il 15 gennaio 2021. Il cantautore britannico pubblica nuova musica dopo Better e giunge, a questo giro, alla sua terza esperienza discografica dopo Icarus Falls (2018), album dal quale è stata estratta anche la suggestiva Stand Still.

Secondo la versione neozelandese di Apple Music il nuovo album di Zayn Malik sarà composto da circa 10 tracce di cui per il momento non è possibile conoscere i titoli. Non è ancora noto, tra l’altro, se Nobody Is Listening ospiterà altri artisti. In una recente dichiarazione l’ex One Direction ha riferito che nel nuovo album è presenta tutta la sua libertà creativa. Per Nobody Is Listening, in poche parole, l’artista ha scelto di fare esattamente la musica che ama di più.

In Vibez troviamo forti influenze r’n’b, una scelta che trova conforto nel testo che racconta un vero e proprio corteggiamento. Le parole di Zayn si muovono su un beat audace firmato dal producer Mike “Scribz” Riley e dallo stesso Malik con il supporto di Rogét Chahayed e Nija Charles.

Il brano è inevitabilmente dedicato alla sua Gigi Hadid con la quale ha avuto da poco il dono della piccola figlia di cui ancora non si conosce il nome. Molto presente è la componente del sesso, un tema ricorrente nei testi del cantautore britannico.

Vibez è dunque l’anticipazione del nuovo album di Zayn Malik: ricordiamo che Nobody Is Listening sarà fuori il 15 gennaio come terzo album dopo Icarus Falls.

[Chorus]

Don’t keep me waiting

I’ve been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If I’m movin’ too fast, we go slower

Baby, this far from mediocre

You know the vibes, know the vibes

[Verse]

You and me here in this room

Imagining things we could do

Won’t tell no lies, no lies to you

I need you here, I need you here

Mind run ’round, we touchin’ slow

Just say the word, I’m ready to go

Anticipation plays after four

I need you now

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, I’ma get you right now, baby

When I touch you tell me how it feels

Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mine, you’re mine

I’ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Girl, you’re right where you need to be

Just don’t keep me

[Chorus]

Don’t keep me waiting

I’ve been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for you

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If I’m movin’ too fast, we go slower

Baby, this far from mediocre

You got the vibes, got the vibes

[Bridge]

It for me, do it fast, do it fast

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, I’ma get you right now, baby

When I touch you tell me how it feels

Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mine, you’re mine

I’ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Girl, you’re right where you need to be

Just don’t keep me

[Chorus]

Don’t keep me waiting

I’ve been waiting all night to get closer

Yeah, you already know I got it for you

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If I’m movin’ too fast, we go slower

Baby, this far from mediocre

You got the vibes, got the vibes