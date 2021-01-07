Da oggi è disponibile il video di Save Your Tears di The Weeknd, a mesi dal rilascio del pezzo in radio. Il nuovo brano di The Weeknd risale infatti all’inizio del mese di novembre 2020 ma solo adesso è disponibile su YouTube e in rotazione televisiva il relativo videoclip ufficiale che ha già fatto chiacchierare sui social.

Diretto da Cliqua, il video di Save Your Tears di The Weeknd critica i Grammy ma anche la generale tendenza delle star alla modifica dei propri lineamenti. L’artista infatti lo ha annunciato sui social pubblicando una foto, visibilmente modificata, che lo ritrae con il volto diverso dal solito, come se fosse stato sottoposto ad un intervento chirurgico atto a modificarne le sembianze.

Il video di Save Your Tears di The Weeknd ha raggiunto milioni di persone nel giro di poche ore, confermando il grande successo del singolo, già in top 5 nelle classifiche radio. Il nuovo estratto dall’album After Hours fa riparlare del disco certificato oro in Italia, tra i progetti discografici più apprezzati dello scorso anno da pubblico e critica. After Hours ha consentito a The Weeknd di guidare contemporaneamente le classifiche Billboard 200, Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Artist 100, Hot 100 Songwriters e Hot 100 Producers.

Nella classifica annuale dei brani più trasmessi in radio in Italia, inoltre, l’album ha posizionato ben due singoli in top 5 con i brani BlindingLights e In Your Eyes rispettivamente al terzo e quarto posto della classifica generale.

Testo Save Your Tears di The Weeknd