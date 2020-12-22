Ammiro Spizz dalla fine degli anni ’70, quando come Spizzoil pubblicò il primo singolo “6000 crazy”. Poi cambiò nome e divenne Spizzenergi e nel 1979 uscirono due capolavori: “Soldier solider” e “Where’s Captain Kirk” che sarà definito uno dei migliori brani punk mai pubblicati. Io suonavo questi dischi quando facevo il DJ allo Small. Poi, nel 1983, quando andai a Londra per la prima volta con la telecamera, riuscii ad incontrare Spizz una sera in cui c’era anche l’esibizione di Divine, icona gay mondiale. Con Spizz e con la sua follia ho fraternizzato immediatamente.

Nel corso degli anni lui ha cambiato più volte nome al suo gruppo, che è diventato: Athletico Spizz 80, The Spizzles, SpizzOrwell, Spizz and the Astronauties, Spizzorbit, Spizz, per poi tornare con Spizzenergi. Di recente ha pubblicato il singolo “Christmas in Denmark Street”, scritto assieme al suo chitarrista Luca Comencini (italiano che si è trasferito a Londra quando aveva 18 anni) e mixato dal mitico Tony Visconti, produttore storico di David Bowie.

Denmark Street… Ogni volta che andavo a Londra era una tappa obbligata. Venendo da Oxford Street, quando arrivavo a Tottenham Court Road, scendevo a sinistra per Charring Cross Rd in direzione Shaftesbury Avenue e la prima strada a sinistra era Denmark Street, paradiso della musica, piena di negozi di strumenti musicali. Tappa obbligatoria per me era anche il paradiso dei libri di musica, Helter Skelter, dove passavo ore e avrei comprato di tutto. Oppure Forbidden Planet, il più grande negozio di fumetti e fantascienza. In Denmark Street, al numero 6, hanno vissuto i Sex Pistols e vi hanno registrato le prime demo. Jimi Hendrix registrava negli studi sotterranei di questa breve strada. I Rolling Stones hanno registrato il primo album nello studio Regent di Denmark Street. Elton John vi ha composto Your Song. Poi c’era musica dal vivo al 12 Bar.

Denmark Street oggi sta morendo e quando ho visto il video struggente di Spizzanergi, dove sana la vigilia di Natale com’era in questa via, l’ho chiamato e mi sono collegato con lui, e la sua follia, durante la diretta WE HAVE A DREAM del martedì sera. Ho anche trasmesso il video di “Christmas in Denmark Street”, dio cui è stato pubblicato anche un vinile.

Nel video qui allegato trovi l’intervista integrale e il clip del brano.

In seguito, il suo chitarrista Luce Comencini, mi ha scritto un messaggio con un ulteriore approfondimento su quanto sta accadendo a Denmark Street:

Ciao, sono Luca, chitarrista di SPIZZENERGI e co-writer di Christmas in Denmark St… quello che è successo è che porteranno la Cross Rail, cioè certi i treni provenienti dal continente, fino a Tottenham Court Rd, oltre che St Pancras (King’s cross). Per costruire il tutto hanno già demolito venue storiche come Astoria e Metro. Nei piani ci sono grossi cambiamenti per la zona, inclusa Denmark St.

il 12 Bar fu chiuso 5 anni fa,e alzarono gli affitti tantissimo, quindi storici negozi e sale prove, venues non potevano pagare quelle cifre e hanno dovuto chiudere. L’ultima volta che andai in Denmark St c’erano molti lavori in corso, grossi cambiamenti…

Ecco il testo di “Christmas in Denmark Street”

Vorrei essere tornato in Denmark Street

Il modo in cui era …

Il giorno prima di Natale

Sarà brillante ma grigio

Il luogo ha avuto la sua anima strappata via

Abbiamo perso il nostro luogo più magico dei tempi

Le luci stagionali e dove brillavano

Ora i fantasmi infestano dove suonava la band

Solo nei miei ricordi, nel mio cuore, rimarrà

Ma ora mi fa male, perché non abbiamo un posto dove suonare

Vorrei essere tornato in Denmark Street

Il modo in cui era …

Il giorno prima di Natale

Avevamo il nostro posto, si chiamava 12 Bar

E certe sere potresti incontrare una vera star!

Ma come può essere? Questo posto? Questo giorno

Ora è andato, il nostro club, è stato portato via

Ora i fantasmi infestano dove suonava la band

Solo nei miei ricordi, nel mio cuore, rimarrà

Ma ora mi fa male, perché non abbiamo un posto dove suonare

Vorrei essere tornato in Denmark Street

Il modo in cui era …

Il giorno prima di Natale

I have admired Spizz since the late 1970s, when like Spizzoil he released the first single “6000 crazy”. Then it changed its name and became Spizzenergi and in 1979 two masterpieces were released: “Soldier solider” and “Where’s Captain Kirk” which will be defined as one of the best punk songs ever published. I was playing these records when I was DJing at the Small. Then, in 1983, when I went to London for the first time with the camera, I managed to meet Spizz one evening when there was also the performance of Divine, a worldwide gay icon. I immediately fraternized with Spizz and his madness.

Over the years he has changed the name of his group several times, which has become: Athletico Spizz 80, The Spizzles, SpizzOrwell, Spizz and the Astronauties, Spizzorbit, Spizz, and then return with Spizzenergi. He recently released the single “Christmas in Denmark Street”, written together with his guitarist Luca Comencini (Italian who moved to London when he was 18) and mixed by the legendary Tony Visconti, David Bowie’s historic producer.

Denmark Street… Every time I went to London it was a must. Coming from Oxford Street, when I came to Tottenham Court Road, I took a left on Charring Cross Rd towards Shaftesbury Avenue and the first street on the left was Denmark Street, music paradise, full of musical instrument shops. A mandatory stop for me was also the paradise of music books, Helter Skelter, where I spent hours and bought everything. Or Forbidden Planet, the largest comic and science fiction store. In Denmark Street, at number 6, the Sex Pistols lived and recorded their first demos. Jimi Hendrix recorded in the underground studios of this short street. The Rolling Stones recorded their first album at the Regent studio on Denmark Street. Elton John composed Your Song there. Then there was live music at 12 Bar.

Denmark Street is dying today and when I saw the poignant video of Spizzanergi, where he heals Christmas Eve as it was in this street, I called him and connected with him, and his madness, during the live WE HAVE A DREAM on Tuesday evening. I also aired the video for “Christmas in Denmark Street”, for which a vinyl was also released.

In the video attached you will find the full interview and the clip of the song.

Later, his guitarist Luca Comencini wrote me a message with further insight into what is happening in Denmark Street:

Hi, I’m Luca, guitarist of SPIZZENERGI and co-writer of Christmas in Denmark St … what happened is that they will take the Cross Rail, that is certain trains coming from the continent, up to Tottenham Court Rd, as well as St Pancras ( King’s cross). To build everything they have already demolished historic venues such as Astoria and Metro. There are major changes in the plans for the area, including Denmark St.

12 Bar was closed 5 years ago, and rents raised a lot, so historic shops and rehearsal rooms, venues could not pay those figures and had to close. The last time I went to Denmark St there was a lot of construction going on, big changes …

www.redronnie.tv