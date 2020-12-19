Bob Dylan duetta con George Harrison e presto potremo ascoltare il risultato. Questo l’annuncio del cantautore di Duluth, lanciato nelle ultime ore sui social per recuperare quanto il mondo non conosce sul suo repertorio e sugli archivi dell’ex Beatles.

Bob Dylan ha voluto rendere tutti partecipi di quella novità chiamata Bob Dylan 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection), uscita poche settimane fa in tiratura limitatissima e disponibile solamente presso lo store britannico Badlands. Il box set non sarà soltanto l’ennesima operazione svuotafrigo che gli artisti fanno quando arrivano a un certo punto della loro carriera.

1970 sarà un cofanetto da 3 dischi che conterranno alcuni outtakes del periodo storico in cui l’artista di Duluth stava lavorando sugli album Self Portrait (1970) e New Morning (1970). Tra queste tracce Bob Dylan duetta con George Harrison. Il documento è stato registrato l’1 maggio di quell’anno di passaggio e rottura, quando l’ex Beatles si presentò in studio a New York per una session con Dylan.

Il box set Bob Dylan – 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection) sarà disponibile dal 26 febbraio 2021. I 3 dischi contenuto nel cofanetto saranno un excursus in tutto ciò che accadde nello studio di Bob Dylan dal marzo all’agosto 1970. Insieme all’ex Beatles, inoltre, il cantautore di Duluth registrò una versione di Yesterday.

La novità arriva dopo le notizie sulla cessione dell’intero catalogo di Bob Dylan alla Universal Music, un totale di circa 600 brani tra canzoni interamente scritte dall’artista di Blowin’ In The Wind e da altri co-autori. Fino a questa decisione Bob Dylan aveva la vigilanza e il controllo sul suo intero patrimonio artistico.

Quest’anno Bob Dylan ha rilasciato l’ultimo disco di inediti Rough And Rowdy Days dopo alcuni brani snocciolati durante la quarantena. Dopo le novità, dunque, arriva il passo a ritroso: Bob Dylan duetta con George Harrison e riporta l’ex Beatles al presente, come la foto ricordo di un amico.

DISC 1

March 3, 1970

I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound

Universal Soldier – Take 1

Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3

Woogie Boogie

March 4, 1970

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4

Thirsty Boots – Take 1

March 5, 1970

Little Moses – Take 1

Alberta – Take 2

Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1

Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6

Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1

Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2

Alberta – Take 5

May 1, 1970

Sign on the Window – Take 2

Sign on the Window – Takes 3-5

If Not for You – Take 1

Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal

If Not for You – Take 2

If Not for You – Take 3

Song to Woody – Take 1

Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1

Yesterday – Take 1

DISC 2

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1

Medley: I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron – Take 1

One Too Many Mornings – Take 1

Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1

Cupid – Take 1

All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1

Gates of Eden – Take 1

I Threw It All Away – Take 1

I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1

Matchbox – Take 1

Your True Love – Take 1

Telephone Wire – Take 1

Fishing Blues – Take 1

Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1

Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1

It Ain’t Me Babe

If Not for You

Sign on the Window – Take 1

Sign on the Window – Take 2

Sign on the Window – Take 3

June 1, 1970

Alligator Man

Alligator Man [rock version]

Alligator Man [country version]

Sarah Jane 1

Sign on the Window

Sarah Jane 2

DISC 3

June 2, 1970

If Not for You – Take 1

If Not for You – Take 2

June 3, 1970

Jamaica Farewell

Can’t Help Falling in Love

Long Black Veil

One More Weekend

June 4, 1970

Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1

Three Angels

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2

New Morning

Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2

June 5, 1970

Went to See the Gypsy

Sign on the Window – stereo mix

Winterlude

I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1

I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2

Lily of the West – Take 2

Father of Night – rehearsal

Lily of the West

August 12, 1970

If Not for You – Take 1

If Not for You – Take 2

Day of the Locusts – Take 2