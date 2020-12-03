Swimming In The Stars di Britney Spears è l’inedito arrivato quasi di sorpresa. La lolita del pop nelle ultime 24 ore ha spento 39 candeline e il genetliaco dell’artista non poteva passare senza una piccola perla musicale. Il brano ha visto la luce 4 anni dopo la sua realizzazione.

Swimming In The Stars di Britney Spears, infatti, era destinato a far parte di Glory (2016), l’ultimo disco di inediti della popstar. Il brano era stato scritto per lei da Matthew Koma, Dan Book e Alex Misoul. Il risultato è un pezzo pop atmosferico, con un ampio ricorso ai riverberi sia nelle tracce dei synth che nelle percussioni. Britney Spears canta l’amore evanescente e poetico che non ha bisogno dei canoni del groove che sono tipici del pop.

L’inedito fa parte del B-side del singolo Mood Ring (By Demand), singolo contenuto nell’edizione giapponese di Glory e pubblicato solamente quest’anno. Per celebrare i 39 anni della popstar, inoltre, Swimming In The Stars non resterà disponibile solamente nella versione digitale delle piattaforme di streaming più conosciute.

L’inedito uscirà anche in vinile esclusivamente per il circuito Urban Outfitters e includerà altri inediti di Britney Spears con l’aggiunta di fotografie mai pubblicate. L’uscita dell’edizione su vinile è prevista per venerdì 4 dicembre. La novità arriva nel bel mezzo della battaglia legale della popstar contro il padre. Tra un procedimento e l’altro l’artista di You Drive Me Crazy aveva riferito che non si sarebbe più esibita dal vivo.

Il suo legale, l’avvocato Samuel D. Ingham, ha riferito che la sua assistita vive “nella paura per il padre”. Per il momento la vita di Britney Spears è costellata di incertezze e battaglie, e a suo favore si è schierata anche una ONG. Oggi la popstar, tuttavia, non vuole pensare al suo dramma. Swimming In The Stars di Britney Spears è una felice parentesi tra momenti difficili.

[Verse 1]

Dream me to life

Write our names in the pillow skies

We can meet in our minds

If our days count us out of time

[Pre-Chorus]

And we’ll stay alive

In seas of city lights

Where you and I collide

[Chorus]

So let’s go

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we’ll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights

We’ll dive in

Head first, all the way down

In gravity’s arms we’ll drown

The world is ours

When we’re swimming in the stars

When we’re swimming in the stars

[Verse 2]

Keep me in reach

Hold your breath ’til we’re in too deep

Where the sun’s out of hеat

We’re awake in thе deepest sleep

[Pre-Chorus]

And we’ll stay alive

In shades of neon lights

Where you and I collide

[Chorus]

So let’s go

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we’ll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights

We’ll dive in

Head first, all the way down

In gravity’s arms we’ll drown

The world is ours

When we’re swimming in the stars

When we’re swimming in the stars

[Bridge]

What if we could float here forever?

In these Gemini dreams together

Would you let me take your breath right now?

Promise that I’ll never breathe out

[Chorus]

So let’s go (Let’s go)

Swimming in the stars tonight (In the stars tonight)

Oh, and we’ll glow (We’ll glow)

And shimmer in the diamond lights (Oh)

We’ll dive in

Head first, all the way down

In gravity’s arms we’ll drown

The world is ours

When we’re swimming in the stars (When we’re swimming in the stars)

When we’re swimming in the stars

[Outro]

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we’ll glow

Swimming in the stars tonight

When we’re swimming in the stars