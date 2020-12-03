Swimming In The Stars di Britney Spears è l’inedito arrivato quasi di sorpresa. La lolita del pop nelle ultime 24 ore ha spento 39 candeline e il genetliaco dell’artista non poteva passare senza una piccola perla musicale. Il brano ha visto la luce 4 anni dopo la sua realizzazione.
Swimming In The Stars di Britney Spears, infatti, era destinato a far parte di Glory (2016), l’ultimo disco di inediti della popstar. Il brano era stato scritto per lei da Matthew Koma, Dan Book e Alex Misoul. Il risultato è un pezzo pop atmosferico, con un ampio ricorso ai riverberi sia nelle tracce dei synth che nelle percussioni. Britney Spears canta l’amore evanescente e poetico che non ha bisogno dei canoni del groove che sono tipici del pop.
L’inedito fa parte del B-side del singolo Mood Ring (By Demand), singolo contenuto nell’edizione giapponese di Glory e pubblicato solamente quest’anno. Per celebrare i 39 anni della popstar, inoltre, Swimming In The Stars non resterà disponibile solamente nella versione digitale delle piattaforme di streaming più conosciute.
L’inedito uscirà anche in vinile esclusivamente per il circuito Urban Outfitters e includerà altri inediti di Britney Spears con l’aggiunta di fotografie mai pubblicate. L’uscita dell’edizione su vinile è prevista per venerdì 4 dicembre. La novità arriva nel bel mezzo della battaglia legale della popstar contro il padre. Tra un procedimento e l’altro l’artista di You Drive Me Crazy aveva riferito che non si sarebbe più esibita dal vivo.
Il suo legale, l’avvocato Samuel D. Ingham, ha riferito che la sua assistita vive “nella paura per il padre”. Per il momento la vita di Britney Spears è costellata di incertezze e battaglie, e a suo favore si è schierata anche una ONG. Oggi la popstar, tuttavia, non vuole pensare al suo dramma. Swimming In The Stars di Britney Spears è una felice parentesi tra momenti difficili.
Testo
[Verse 1]
Dream me to life
Write our names in the pillow skies
We can meet in our minds
If our days count us out of time
[Pre-Chorus]
And we’ll stay alive
In seas of city lights
Where you and I collide
[Chorus]
So let’s go
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we’ll glow
And shimmer in the diamond lights
We’ll dive in
Head first, all the way down
In gravity’s arms we’ll drown
The world is ours
When we’re swimming in the stars
When we’re swimming in the stars
[Verse 2]
Keep me in reach
Hold your breath ’til we’re in too deep
Where the sun’s out of hеat
We’re awake in thе deepest sleep
[Pre-Chorus]
And we’ll stay alive
In shades of neon lights
Where you and I collide
[Chorus]
So let’s go
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we’ll glow
And shimmer in the diamond lights
We’ll dive in
Head first, all the way down
In gravity’s arms we’ll drown
The world is ours
When we’re swimming in the stars
When we’re swimming in the stars
[Bridge]
What if we could float here forever?
In these Gemini dreams together
Would you let me take your breath right now?
Promise that I’ll never breathe out
[Chorus]
So let’s go (Let’s go)
Swimming in the stars tonight (In the stars tonight)
Oh, and we’ll glow (We’ll glow)
And shimmer in the diamond lights (Oh)
We’ll dive in
Head first, all the way down
In gravity’s arms we’ll drown
The world is ours
When we’re swimming in the stars (When we’re swimming in the stars)
When we’re swimming in the stars
[Outro]
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we’ll glow
Swimming in the stars tonight
When we’re swimming in the stars
Traduzione
Sognami per sempre
Scrivi i nostri nomi nella morbidezza del cielo
Possiamo incontrarci nelle nostre menti
Se i nostri giorni dovessero scadere
E sopravviveremo
In mari di luci della città
Dove io e te collidiamo
Quindi andiamo
Nuotando tra le stelle stanotte
Oh, e brilleremo
E luccicheremo nelle luci di diamanti
Immergeremo
Prima la testa, fino in fondo
Annegheremo tra le braccia della gravità
Il mondo è nostro
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle
Tienimi a portata di mano
Trattieni il respiro finché non siamo dentro fino al collo
Dove il sole è caldissimo
Siamo svegli. nel sonno più profondo
E sopravviveremo
Nelle tonalità di luci al neon
Dove io e te collidiamo
Quindi andiamo
Nuotando tra le stelle stanotte
Oh, e brilleremo
E luccicheremo nelle luci di diamanti
Immergeremo
Prima la testa, fino in fondo
Annegheremo tra le braccia della gravità
Il mondo è nostro
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle
E se potessimo galleggiare qui per sempre?
In questi Gemelli sogna insieme
Mi lasceresti prendere fiato adesso?
Prometto che non espirerò mai
Quindi andiamo (andiamo)
Nuotando tra le stelle stanotte (tra le stelle stanotte)
Oh, e brilleremo (brilleremo)
E luccicheremo nelle luci di diamanti
Immergeremo
Prima la testa, fino in fondo
Annegheremo tra le braccia della gravità
Il mondo è nostro
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle (Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle)
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle
Nuotiamo tra le stelle stanotte
Oh, e brilleremo
Nuotando tra le stelle stanotte
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle
