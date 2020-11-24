Sono state annunciate le nomination dei Grammy Awards 2021. La cerimonia conclusiva per l’assegnazione dei premi si terrà in diretta su CBS il 31 gennaio in diretta dallo Staples Center di Los Angeles con la conduzione del comico Trevor Noah.

L’artista che ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination è Beyoncé con un totale di nove categorie all’attivo. La seguono Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch e Dua Lipa con sei nomination dei Grammy Awards ciascuno. La ragazza prodigio Billie Eilish è ferma a quattro.

Tra le nomination ai Grammy Awards 2021 anche Justin Bieber (cinque in totale), John Beasley e il produttore David Frost.

Si contenderanno il grammofono per il miglior album dell’anno artisti come Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Haim, Post Malone e Taylor Swift mentre nella categoria Pop Vocal Album sono in nomination ai Grammy Awrads 2021 Changes di Justin Bieber, Chromatica di Lady Gaga, Future Nostalgia di Dua Lipa, Fine Line di Harry Styles e Folklore di Taylor Swift.

Di seguito tutte le nomination dei Grammy Awards 2021 tra artisti solisti e gruppi, singoli e album, esibizioni dal vivo e colonne sonore.

Le nomination dei Grammy Awards 2021

Record Of The Year:

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé



Song Of The Year:

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)



Album Of The Year:

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Folklore — Taylor Swift



Best New Artist:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver



Best Pop Vocal Album:

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift



Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Bubba — Kaytranada

Good Faith — Madeon



Best Rock Performance:

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter



Best Progressive R&B Album:

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is — Thundercat



Best Rap Performance:

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke



Best Country Album:

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record — Brandy Clark

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde



Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Ona — Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s The Hurry — Kenny Washington



Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album:

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova



Best Americana Album:

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams



Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice — G. Love

Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars



Best Global Music Album:

FU Chronicles — Antibalas

Twice As Tall — Burna Boy

Agora — Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar — Tinariwen



Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow

Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)



Best Music Film:

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top