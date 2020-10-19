Il ritorno di Adele ha una data ufficiale: è quella del 24 ottobre 2020. Ad annunciarlo sui social è la stessa artista, pronta a tornare sulla scena musicale internazionale con un nuovo disco di inediti.

Il 24 ottobre, però, non è la data di pubblicazione del disco ma quella che riporterà Adele in televisione, in America, dopo una lunga assenza. Adele sarà ospite del famoso show americano Saturday Night Live. Con lei ci sarà un altro ospite musicale, H.E.R., artista che Adele apprezza molto e di cui è fan.

La cantante anticipa sui social il suo ritorno sotto i riflettori e si dice emozionata ma anche terrorizzata dal ritorno in televisione. La data è quella del prossimo 24 ottobre, prima ospitata dopo 5 anni di silenzio. 5 anni fa infatti la cantante pubblicava il suo terzo album, 25, dopo il successo dell’album d’esordio 19 e del successivo 21.

Sarà il Saturday Night Live a dare il bentornato in scena ad Adele. La cantante deve il suo successo mondiale al singolo Someone Like You che l’ha fatta conoscere ed apprezzare in tutto il mondo. Di recente, il ritorno di Adele sui social ha fatto chiacchierare per la drastica perdita di peso che l’ha resa quasi irriconoscibile. Ora per Adele è giunto il momento ddi intraprendere le prime attività promozionali in vista del rilascio del suo prossimo progetto discografico.

Già negli scorsi mesi, infatti, il manager Jonathan Dickins aveva confermato i lavori su nuovo inediti svelando l’uscita di un nuovo progetto entro la fine del 2020.