Fino ad oggi Pictureboard dei Linkin Park era una sorta di canzone perduta. Il brano, infatti, risale agli anni in cui la band del compianto Chester Bennington si chiamava ancora Xero. Di fatto, come ricorda Mike Shinoda, i fan chiedono la pubblicazione di Pictureboard da almeno 20 anni “anche se non l’hanno mai ascoltata”.

Tutto nacque nel 2001 quando gli eroi di In The End, durante una performance al Rock Am Ring, suonarono un intermezzo che era proprio una forma embrionale del brano che oggi finalmente possiamo ascoltare. I fan non dimenticarono e a più riprese chiesero alla band di pubblicare quella canzone misteriosa. In un primo momento Shinoda e soci pensarono di inciderla in via del tutto eccezionale per il fan club, ma un campionamento da un brano di Barry White presente nell’arrangiamento rendeva le cose difficili.

Negli anni è stato possibile eliminare la traccia di campionamento di Barry White dal mix e la band è riuscita a ricavare la demo originale. Pictureboard dei Linkin Park è contenuta nel volume Forgotten Demos presente all’interno della raccolta Hybrid Theory (20th Anniversary Edition), l’edizione speciale dell’album di debutto della band di Chester Bennington.

La voce inconfondibile di Bennington, del resto, si fa sentire eccome in questa canzone, accompagnata dagli interventi di Mike Shinoda. Pictureboard dei Linkin Park è il secondo inedito pubblicato dalla band dopo She Couldn’t. Inizialmente, inoltre, i fan avevano dato al brano un titolo diverso: tra gli appassionati la registrazione amatoriale dell’intermezzo suonato nel 2001 al Rock Am Ring circolava sotto il nome provvisorio In/Be Yourself, motivato dai versi: “I will be myself/You must be yourself”.

Il sound di Pictureboard dei Linkin Park è grezzo, sincero, con la voce di Chester Bennington che arriva come un lamento rabbioso nel suo tipico stile: fu proprio grazie a questo brano che il chitarrista Brad Delson si convinse ad accogliere il frontman nel gruppo.

[Verse 1: Chester Bennington]

I will be myself

Until it’s time

For me to fly

[Chorus: Chester Bennington]

And I will walk away

From this message on my board

I will walk away, yeah

[Verse 2: Chester Bennington]

You must be yourself

Until it’s time

For us to fly

[Chorus: Chester Bennington]

And I will walk away

From this message on my board

I will walk away, yeah

[Bridge: Mike Shinoda & Chester Bennington]

The nights in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The nights in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The nights in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The nights in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

Calling from all sides, they surround all around

You can’t see a thing, but you can hear the sounds (I will walk away)

Falling from the sky, upside-down

To the beat of heart as your whole head pounds (I will walk away)

Calling from all sides, they surround all around

You can’t see a thing, but you can hear the sounds (I will walk away)

Falling from the sky, upside-down

To the beat of heart as your whole head pounds

[Interlude: Chester Bennington]

I will be myself, yeah

[Chorus: Chester Bennington]

And I will walk away

From this message on my board

I will walk away, yeah

[Outro: Mike Shinoda]

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Is where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Is where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Is where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall