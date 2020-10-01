Il nuovo singolo di Demi Lovato arriva dopo gli annunci social che avevano anticipato il ritorno musicale e lo avevano dato come imminente. Still Have Me è il titolo scelto per il brano che è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme dal 1° ottobre.

Il brano è una ballata che mette al centro se stessi e il bisogno di contare sulle proprie forze, anche quando tutto intorno sembra svanire. La canzone è stata scritta dopo il superamento di un momento particolarmente difficile, seguito alla guarigione dopo l’overdose di droga del 2018.

Still Have Me era stata presentata con una piccola anticipazione, ma i fan non erano a conoscenza del momento in cui la canzone sarebbe stata pubblicata per intero. La sorpresa è arrivata tra il 30 settembre e il 1° ottobre.

Solo qualche giorno fa, è trapelata la notizia della fulminea rottura tra Demi Lovato e il suo fidanzato Max Ehrich, con il quale aveva deciso di sposarsi. I due si erano incontrati prima del lockdown e avevano scelto di trascorrere insieme la quarantena. Il brusco ritorno alla normalità ha però comportato una rottura irreparabile, che ha fatto saltare il matrimonio che in tanti aspettavano.

La presenza del brano sulle piattaforme digitali è arrivata come un fulmine a ciel sereno, visto che neanche lo staff era stato informato della volontà di rilasciare il singolo. Prima della pubblicazione, Demi Lovato avrebbe anche cambiato una parte del testo per parlare principalmente della fine della sua storia d’amore, sacrificando il discorso dell’overdose.

Tante le voci che si sono rincorse in questi giorni, comprese quelle che riguardano il presunto interesse di Ehrich per la fama di Demi Lovato. A far crescere il sospetto erano stati alcuni tweet, che facevano pensare a un coinvolgimento di Ehrich diverso da quello sentimentale. La notizia della loro rottura è arrivata il 24 settembre scorso.

[Intro]

Hmm[Verse 1]

I’m a mess and I’m still broken

But I’m finding my way back

And it feels like someone’s stolen

All the light I ever had[Pre-Chorus]

Like the world disappeared

And I’m laying right here

While the silence is piercing

And it hurts to breathe[Chorus]

I don’t have much but at least I still have me (I still have me)

And that’s all I need

So take my faith but at least I still believe (I still believe)

And that’s all I need

I don’t have much but at least I still have me[Verse 2]

Everything around me shattered

All the highs are now just low

But it doesn’t even matter

‘Cause I’d rather be alone

[Pre-Chorus]

All my love disappeared

And I’m laying right here

While the silence is piercing

And it hurts to breathe[Chorus]

I don’t have much but at least I still have me (I still have me)

And that’s all I need

So take my faith but at least I still believe (I still believe)

And that’s all I need

I don’t have much but at least I still have me[Bridge]

I don’t have much but at least I still have me (I still have me)

(Woah, woah)[Chorus]

I don’t have much but at least I still have me (I still have me)

And that’s all I need (That’s all I need)

So take my faith but at least I still believe (I still believe)

And that’s all I need (That’s all I need)

I don’t have much but at least I still have me[Outro]

Ooh, hmm