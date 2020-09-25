Il nuovo singolo di Zayn Malik è Better. Il brano anticipa il prossimo album di inediti che dovrebbe arrivare prossimamente, dopo le anticipazioni comparse sui suoi social nelle quali si parlava di un ritorno imminente alla musica.
In questi giorni, Zayn è anche diventato padre della sua prima figlia, avuta dalla modella Gigi Hadid. La piccola è nata nel fine settimana, dopo che la notizia era stata data per certa ma successivamente smentita dalla madre di Gigi, che aveva però confermato quanto la nascita fosse vicina.
Il ritorno alla musica di Zayn era stato anticipato sui suoi social, notizia che ha mandato in fermento i fan, facendo balzare in trend topic l’hashtag Z3 IS COMING. La data del rilascio del nuovo album non è ancora nota, così come non si conoscono i contorni del suo prossimo progetto musicale.
Testo Better di Zayn Malik
Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor
It hurts so bad that I didn’t went and ask for more
Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now
‘Cause I finally got out
Yeah, we’re finally knocked down
Yeah, sometimes it’s better that way
Gotta let it go so your heart don’t break
‘Cause I love you
Yeah, baby, I love you
Just this one time hear what I’m tryna say
Know you might not feel quite the same way
But I love you
I tell you, I love you
Why? Why wait to fight?
Give it a try
Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right
Can we save tears in your eyes?
I’m making you cry
Why wait to hate, can we save love?
I fell in, I’m falling, I’m for you
I can’t let you fall through the floor too
It’s a gamble to take any more of you
(It’s a gamble to take-take more you)
Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit it
Like it’s a crime on trial, I got acquitted
Me and you wasn’t meant, we wasn’t fitted
Like it’s a glove, I hated to admit it
‘Cause obviously we go back
So why would we ruin that?
In too deep, we’re rearranged
Now you wanna ask for me
We can’t let this through, go back
Sayin’ things we can’t take back
In too deep, we’re rearranged
Do you feel the same?
Why? Why wait to fight?
Give it a try
Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right
Can we save tears in your eyes?
I’m making you cry
Why wait to hate, can we save love?
