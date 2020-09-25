Il nuovo singolo di Zayn Malik è Better. Il brano anticipa il prossimo album di inediti che dovrebbe arrivare prossimamente, dopo le anticipazioni comparse sui suoi social nelle quali si parlava di un ritorno imminente alla musica.

In questi giorni, Zayn è anche diventato padre della sua prima figlia, avuta dalla modella Gigi Hadid. La piccola è nata nel fine settimana, dopo che la notizia era stata data per certa ma successivamente smentita dalla madre di Gigi, che aveva però confermato quanto la nascita fosse vicina.

Il ritorno alla musica di Zayn era stato anticipato sui suoi social, notizia che ha mandato in fermento i fan, facendo balzare in trend topic l’hashtag Z3 IS COMING. La data del rilascio del nuovo album non è ancora nota, così come non si conoscono i contorni del suo prossimo progetto musicale.

Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor

It hurts so bad that I didn’t went and ask for more

Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now

‘Cause I finally got out

Yeah, we’re finally knocked down

Yeah, sometimes it’s better that way

Gotta let it go so your heart don’t break

‘Cause I love you

Yeah, baby, I love you

Just this one time hear what I’m tryna say

Know you might not feel quite the same way

But I love you

I tell you, I love you

Why? Why wait to fight?

Give it a try

Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right

Can we save tears in your eyes?

I’m making you cry

Why wait to hate, can we save love?

I fell in, I’m falling, I’m for you

I can’t let you fall through the floor too

It’s a gamble to take any more of you

(It’s a gamble to take-take more you)

Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit it

Like it’s a crime on trial, I got acquitted

Me and you wasn’t meant, we wasn’t fitted

Like it’s a glove, I hated to admit it

‘Cause obviously we go back

So why would we ruin that?

In too deep, we’re rearranged

Now you wanna ask for me

We can’t let this through, go back

Sayin’ things we can’t take back

In too deep, we’re rearranged

Do you feel the same?

Why? Why wait to fight?

Give it a try

Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right

Can we save tears in your eyes?

I’m making you cry

Why wait to hate, can we save love?