Il nuovo album di Sam Smith è Love Goes, atteso dopo il rilascio del singolo Diamonds in radio e in tutte le piattaforme di streaming dal 18 settembre.

Il testo del singolo è un lungo racconto con al centro una storia d’amore vissuta senza rimpianti, la cui narrazione visuale è offerta dal video clip ufficiale diretto da Luke Monaghan che ha già lavorato con l’artista per How Do You Sleep, Too Good At Goodbyes e Writing’s On The Wall.

Forte dei suoi 30 miliardi di stream, l’artista è ora pronto a tornare alla musica con un nuovo e atteso album che porterà la copertina di Alasdair McLellan, otografo di moda e regista britannico di fama mondiale.

Le canzoni contenute in Love Goes sono state concepite negli ultimi due anni, con la collaborazione di Steve Mac, Shellback/MXM, Labrinth, Stargate, Guy Lawrence e lo storico collaboratore Jimmy Napes.

A proposito dell’ultimo album, Sam Smith ha dichiarato:

“Gli ultimi due anni sono stati i più sperimentali della mia vita, personalmente, ma anche musicalmente. Ogni volta che sono entrato in studio, mi sono ripromesso che avrei dato il meglio e anche di più, senza limiti. Il risultato è stato così magico, così terapeutico e divertente. Nessun senso di colpa, nessuna vergogna, solo l’amore per il canto, la creazione e la danza. Sono così grato per tutti quelli che hanno assecondato la mia creatività e mi hanno permesso di essere chiunque volessi essere in quello studio in quel giorno… ascolta queste canzoni a cuore aperto e considera ogni canzone come un fiore diverso del giardino, sono sicuro che ti faranno divertire, io ho cercato di non prendermi troppo sul serio quando ho scritto alcune di questi brani. Spero che ti facciano sorridere, perché mi hanno fatto e mi fanno ancora sorridere”.

Nella tracklist del prossimo album, saranno contenuti anche i singoli My Oasis con Burna Boy, Dancing With A Stranger feat. Normani, Promises feat. Calvin Harris e I’m Ready feat. Demi Lovato.

Young Diamonds Another One My Oasis (feat. Burna Boy) So Serious Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else) For The Lover That I Lost Breaking Hearts Forgive Myself Love Goes (feat. Labrinth) Kids Again BONUS TRACKS

Dancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)

How Do You Sleep?

To Die For

I’m Ready (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato)

Fire On Fire

Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)

Have it all, rip our memories off the wall

All the special things I bought

They mean nothing to me anymore

But to you, they were everything we were

They meant more than every word

Now I know just what you love me for

Take all the money you want from me

Hope you become what you want to be

Show me how little you care

How little you care, how little you care

You dream of glitter and gold

My hеart’s already been sold

Show you how little I care

How littlе I care, how little I care

My diamonds leave with you

You’re never gonna hear my heart break

Never gonna move in dark ways

Baby, you’re so cruel

My diamonds leave with you

Material love won’t fool me

When you’re not here, I can’t breathe

Think I always knew

My diamonds leave with you

Shake it off, shake the fear of feeling lost

Always me that pays the cost

I should never trust so easily

You lied to me, lie-lied to me

Then left with my heart ‘round your chest

Take all the money you want from me

Hope you become what you want to be

Show me how little you care

How little you care, how little you care

You dream of glitter and gold

My heart’s already been sold

Show you how little I care

How little I care, how little I care

My diamonds leave with you

You’re never gonna hear my heart break

Never gonna move in dark ways

Baby, you’re so cruel

My diamonds leave with you

Material love won’t fool me

When you’re not here, I can’t breathe

Think I always knew

My diamonds leave with you

2020-03-10

Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Always knew

My diamonds leave with you (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Always knew (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

You’re never gonna hear my heart break

Never gonna move in dark ways

Baby, you’re so cruel

My diamonds leave with you

Material love won’t fool me

When you’re not here, I can’t breathe

Think I always knew

My diamonds leave with you, oh

My diamonds leave with you

You’re never gonna hear my heart break

Never gonna move in dark ways

Baby, you’re so cruel (So cruel)

My diamonds leave with you

Material love won’t fool me

When you’re not here, I can’t breathe

Think I always knew

My diamonds leave with you

Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Always knew

My diamonds leave with you (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Always knew

My diamonds leave with you