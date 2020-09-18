Il nuovo album di Sam Smith è Love Goes, atteso dopo il rilascio del singolo Diamonds in radio e in tutte le piattaforme di streaming dal 18 settembre.
Il testo del singolo è un lungo racconto con al centro una storia d’amore vissuta senza rimpianti, la cui narrazione visuale è offerta dal video clip ufficiale diretto da Luke Monaghan che ha già lavorato con l’artista per How Do You Sleep, Too Good At Goodbyes e Writing’s On The Wall.
Forte dei suoi 30 miliardi di stream, l’artista è ora pronto a tornare alla musica con un nuovo e atteso album che porterà la copertina di Alasdair McLellan, otografo di moda e regista britannico di fama mondiale.
Le canzoni contenute in Love Goes sono state concepite negli ultimi due anni, con la collaborazione di Steve Mac, Shellback/MXM, Labrinth, Stargate, Guy Lawrence e lo storico collaboratore Jimmy Napes.
A proposito dell’ultimo album, Sam Smith ha dichiarato:
“Gli ultimi due anni sono stati i più sperimentali della mia vita, personalmente, ma anche musicalmente. Ogni volta che sono entrato in studio, mi sono ripromesso che avrei dato il meglio e anche di più, senza limiti. Il risultato è stato così magico, così terapeutico e divertente. Nessun senso di colpa, nessuna vergogna, solo l’amore per il canto, la creazione e la danza. Sono così grato per tutti quelli che hanno assecondato la mia creatività e mi hanno permesso di essere chiunque volessi essere in quello studio in quel giorno… ascolta queste canzoni a cuore aperto e considera ogni canzone come un fiore diverso del giardino, sono sicuro che ti faranno divertire, io ho cercato di non prendermi troppo sul serio quando ho scritto alcune di questi brani. Spero che ti facciano sorridere, perché mi hanno fatto e mi fanno ancora sorridere”.
Nella tracklist del prossimo album, saranno contenuti anche i singoli My Oasis con Burna Boy, Dancing With A Stranger feat. Normani, Promises feat. Calvin Harris e I’m Ready feat. Demi Lovato.
Tracklist di Love Goes di Sam Smith
Young
Diamonds
Another One
My Oasis (feat. Burna Boy)
So Serious
Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else)
For The Lover That I Lost
Breaking Hearts
Forgive Myself
Love Goes (feat. Labrinth)
Kids Again
BONUS TRACKS
Dancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)
How Do You Sleep?
To Die For
I’m Ready (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato)
Fire On Fire
Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)
Testo Diamonds Sam Smith
Have it all, rip our memories off the wall
All the special things I bought
They mean nothing to me anymore
But to you, they were everything we were
They meant more than every word
Now I know just what you love me for
Take all the money you want from me
Hope you become what you want to be
Show me how little you care
How little you care, how little you care
You dream of glitter and gold
My hеart’s already been sold
Show you how little I care
How littlе I care, how little I care
My diamonds leave with you
You’re never gonna hear my heart break
Never gonna move in dark ways
Baby, you’re so cruel
My diamonds leave with you
Material love won’t fool me
When you’re not here, I can’t breathe
Think I always knew
My diamonds leave with you
Shake it off, shake the fear of feeling lost
Always me that pays the cost
I should never trust so easily
You lied to me, lie-lied to me
Then left with my heart ‘round your chest
Take all the money you want from me
Hope you become what you want to be
Show me how little you care
How little you care, how little you care
You dream of glitter and gold
My heart’s already been sold
Show you how little I care
How little I care, how little I care
My diamonds leave with you
You’re never gonna hear my heart break
Never gonna move in dark ways
Baby, you’re so cruel
My diamonds leave with you
Material love won’t fool me
When you’re not here, I can’t breathe
Think I always knew
My diamonds leave with you
Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)
Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)
Always knew
My diamonds leave with you (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)
Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)
Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)
Always knew (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)
You’re never gonna hear my heart break
Never gonna move in dark ways
Baby, you’re so cruel
My diamonds leave with you
Material love won’t fool me
When you’re not here, I can’t breathe
Think I always knew
My diamonds leave with you, oh
My diamonds leave with you
You’re never gonna hear my heart break
Never gonna move in dark ways
Baby, you’re so cruel (So cruel)
My diamonds leave with you
Material love won’t fool me
When you’re not here, I can’t breathe
Think I always knew
My diamonds leave with you
Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)
Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)
Always knew
My diamonds leave with you (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)
Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)
Woah-oh (Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)
Always knew
My diamonds leave with you
