Justin Bieber rilascia Holy, mantenendo così la promessa fatta attraverso il tweet nel quale dava appuntamento al 18 settembre. A dare forza alle indiscrezioni era stato anche Scooter Braun, che aveva parlato di una nuova era in arrivo.

Il brano è rilasciato in collaborazione con Chance The Rapper, dopo che avevano rilasciato alcuni indizi sui social che facevano sperare in una loro collaborazione artistica che poi si è avverata alla mezzanotte del 18 settembre.

Il video è un cortometraggio, in cui si conta la partecipazione di Ryan Destiny e Wilmer Valderrama. Si inizia con le immagini di Justin Bieber che comincia a lavorare appena prima di avere una giornata tremenda. Ciononostante, il video si conclude con una scena di armonia familiare.

Justin Bieber viene dall’interpretazione del suo alter ego di Drake per il nuovo singolo dell’artista, quindi era tornato per un duetto con Jaden Smith. Con Ariana Grande ha rilasciato Stuck With U, per promuovere una raccolta fondi in favore delle borse di studio rivolte ai figli degli operatori sanitari, impegnati nella lotta al Coronavirus ormai da mesi.

L’ultimo album di inediti di Justin Bieber risale al mese di gennaio, quando aveva deciso di promuovere il suo disco attraverso un documentario trasmesso su YouTube. Nell’album, è presente anche un brano che ha dedicato alla moglie Hailey Baldwin.

In questi mesi, l’artista aveva raccontato di aver attraversato un momento di difficoltà e di depressione, poi superato grazie alla famiglia e alla presenza di sua moglie Hailey, che l’ha aiutato a superare ogni momento critico. Justin Bieber aveva anche rivelato di essere affetto dalla Malattia di Lyme, motivo per il quale aveva dovuto spesso rimandare alcune date del suo ultimo tour, quello dedicato a Purpose.

I hear a lot about sinners

Don’t think that I’ll be a saint

But I might go down to the river

‘Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch

Yeah, it’s making me say

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy

I don’t do well with the drama

And no I can’t stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no no no)

I don’t believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby I can’t explain

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy

They say we’re too young and

The pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushing”

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don’t know

They say we’re too young and

The pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushing”

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don’t know (Chance, the Rapper)

The first step pleases the Father

Might be the hardest to take

But when you come out of the water

I’m a believer

My heart is fleshy

Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci

They always come and sing your praises

Your name is catchy

But they don’t see you how I see you

Parlay and Desi

Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi hit the jet speed

When they get messy

Go lefty, like Lionel Messi

Let’s take a trip and get the Vespas

Or rent a jetski

I know the spots that got the best weed

We goin’ next week

I wanna, I wanna honor you

Bridegroom, I’m my Father’s child

I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father’s proud

If you make it to the water He’ll part the clouds

I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud

Suffer it to be so now

Gotta clean it up

Formalize the union in communion He can trust

I know I ain’t leaving you like I know He ain’t leaving us

I know we believe in God and I know God believe in us

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy