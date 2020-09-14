Il nuovo singolo di Taylor Swift sta per arrivare? Stando alle ultime notizie che arrivano agli American Country Music Awards 2020, sembra che l’artista di Folklore sia pronta al rilascio di un nuovo capitolo dalla sua ultima fatica, proprio attraverso l’esibizione che terrà dal vivo al Grand Ole Opry House di Nashville.
Tanti gli ospiti della serata, annunciata attraverso lo spot che anticipa la messa in onda della serata: Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, e Trisha Yearwood.
Il testo di Betty racconta di un amore estivo sotto un punto di vista femminista, nel quale la protagonista della narrazione riesce ad andare avanti e realizzarsi con le proprie forze e il proprio talento. l’amore estivo descritto in Betty è quindi destinato a finire già dal principio.
In questi giorni, l’artista di Folklore è tornata a far parlare di sé per il regalo fatto alla primogenita di Orlando Bloom e Katy Perry. Taylor Swift ha infatti deciso di regalarle una copertina ricamata a mano con il suo nome, Daisy Dove. L’immagine del dono ha fatto il giro del web, emozionando i fan dell’una e dell’altra compagine. L’annuncio dell’arrivo della bambina era stato dato dall’Unicef, di cui Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom sono ambasciatori. La madrina designata è invece Jennifer Aniston.
L’annuncio del rilascio di Folklore era arrivato a sorpresa nel mese di luglio, con il primo singolo Cardigan che ha lanciato il nuovo progetto discografico con il quale ha conquistato le prime posizioni delle classifiche di vendita. Il singolo è stato accompagnato da un videoclip ufficiale, che rispecchia le atmosfere del singolo.
Testo Betty Taylor Swift
[Verse 1]
Betty, I won’t make assumptions
About why you switched your homeroom, but
I think it’s ’cause of me
Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard
When I passed your house
It’s like I couldn’t breathe
[Pre-Chorus1]
You heard the rumors from Inez
You can’t believe a word she says
Most times, but this time it was true
The worst thing that I ever did
Was what I did to you
[Chorus2]
But if I just showed up at your party
Would you have me? Would you want me?
Would you tell me to go fuck myself
Or lead me to the garden?
In the garden, would you trust me
If I told you it was just a summer thing?
I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything
But I know I miss you
[Verse 2]
Betty, I know where it all went wrong
Your favorite song was playing
From the far side of the gym
I was nowhere to be found
I hate the crowds, you know that
Plus, I saw you dance with him
[Pre-Chorus1]
You heard the rumors from Inez
You can’t believe a word she says
Most times, but this time it was true
The worst thing that I ever did
Was what I did to you
[Chorus2]
But if I just showed up at your party
Would you have me? Would you want me?
Would you tell me to go fuck myself
Or lead me to the garden?
In the garden, would you trust me
If I told you it was just a summer thing?
I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything
But I know I miss you
[Bridge5]
I was walking home on broken cobblestones
Just thinking of you when she pulled up like
A figment of my worst intentions
She said “James, get in, let’s drive”
Those days turned into nights
Slept next to her, but
I dreamt of you all summer long
[Verse 3]
Betty, I’m here on your doorstep
And I planned it out for weeks now
But it’s finally sinkin’ in
Betty, right now is the last time
I can dream about what happens when
You see my face again
[Pre-Chorus1]
The only thing I wanna do
Is make it up to you
So I showed up at your party
Yeah, I showed up at your party
[Chorus2]
Yeah, I showed up at your party
Will you have me? Will you love me?
Will you kiss me on the porch
In front of all your stupid friends?
If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?
Will it patch your broken wings?
I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything
But I know I miss you
[Outro8]
Standing in your cardigan
Kissin’ in my car again
Stopped at a streetlight
You know I miss you
