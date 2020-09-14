Il nuovo singolo di Taylor Swift sta per arrivare? Stando alle ultime notizie che arrivano agli American Country Music Awards 2020, sembra che l’artista di Folklore sia pronta al rilascio di un nuovo capitolo dalla sua ultima fatica, proprio attraverso l’esibizione che terrà dal vivo al Grand Ole Opry House di Nashville.

Tanti gli ospiti della serata, annunciata attraverso lo spot che anticipa la messa in onda della serata: Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, e Trisha Yearwood.

Il testo di Betty racconta di un amore estivo sotto un punto di vista femminista, nel quale la protagonista della narrazione riesce ad andare avanti e realizzarsi con le proprie forze e il proprio talento. l’amore estivo descritto in Betty è quindi destinato a finire già dal principio.

In questi giorni, l’artista di Folklore è tornata a far parlare di sé per il regalo fatto alla primogenita di Orlando Bloom e Katy Perry. Taylor Swift ha infatti deciso di regalarle una copertina ricamata a mano con il suo nome, Daisy Dove. L’immagine del dono ha fatto il giro del web, emozionando i fan dell’una e dell’altra compagine. L’annuncio dell’arrivo della bambina era stato dato dall’Unicef, di cui Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom sono ambasciatori. La madrina designata è invece Jennifer Aniston.

L’annuncio del rilascio di Folklore era arrivato a sorpresa nel mese di luglio, con il primo singolo Cardigan che ha lanciato il nuovo progetto discografico con il quale ha conquistato le prime posizioni delle classifiche di vendita. Il singolo è stato accompagnato da un videoclip ufficiale, che rispecchia le atmosfere del singolo.

[Verse 1]

Betty, I won’t make assumptions

About why you switched your homeroom, but

I think it’s ’cause of me

Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard

When I passed your house

It’s like I couldn’t breathe

[Pre-Chorus1]

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can’t believe a word she says

Most times, but this time it was true

The worst thing that I ever did

Was what I did to you

[Chorus2]

But if I just showed up at your party

Would you have me? Would you want me?

Would you tell me to go fuck myself

Or lead me to the garden?

In the garden, would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

[Verse 2]

Betty, I know where it all went wrong

Your favorite song was playing

From the far side of the gym

I was nowhere to be found

I hate the crowds, you know that

Plus, I saw you dance with him

[Pre-Chorus1]

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can’t believe a word she says

Most times, but this time it was true

The worst thing that I ever did

Was what I did to you

[Chorus2]

But if I just showed up at your party

Would you have me? Would you want me?

Would you tell me to go fuck myself

Or lead me to the garden?

In the garden, would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

[Bridge5]

I was walking home on broken cobblestones

Just thinking of you when she pulled up like

A figment of my worst intentions

She said “James, get in, let’s drive”

Those days turned into nights

Slept next to her, but

I dreamt of you all summer long

[Verse 3]

Betty, I’m here on your doorstep

And I planned it out for weeks now

But it’s finally sinkin’ in

Betty, right now is the last time

I can dream about what happens when

You see my face again

[Pre-Chorus1]

The only thing I wanna do

Is make it up to you

So I showed up at your party

Yeah, I showed up at your party

[Chorus2]

Yeah, I showed up at your party

Will you have me? Will you love me?

Will you kiss me on the porch

In front of all your stupid friends?

If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?

Will it patch your broken wings?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

[Outro8]

Standing in your cardigan

Kissin’ in my car again

Stopped at a streetlight

You know I miss you