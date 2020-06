Il Blackout Tuesday ha spinto le star e i brand all’azione, ma non tutto è andato come doveva: ecco perché

View this post on Instagram

We are tired and can’t change things alone. This is a call to action for those of us who work in music/entertainment/show business to pause on Tuesday, June 2nd because the show can’t just go on as our people are being hunted and killed. Use this time on Tuesday to come together and figure out how we can hold our partners, colleagues and companies alike, accountable to come up with and execute a plan that actively supports and protects the VERY CULTURE that it profits from. #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED