Chiamatemi Anna su Netflix non tornerà, la delusione della creatrice della serie: “Abbiamo lottato per salvarla”

Chiamatemi Anna è stata cancellata e non tornerà. La conferma del mancato rinnovo era già arrivato lo scorso novembre, quando il canale canadese CBC, in comune accordo con Netflix (che si occupa della distribuzione internazionale) aveva annunciato che la terza stagione sarebbe stata l’ultima.
Ringraziamo i produttori Moira Walley-Beckett e Miranda de Pencier ma anche i talentuosi attori e la crew per il loro incredibile lavoro nell’aver condiviso la storia di Anna con una nuova generazione. Speriamo che i fan che amano lo show ameranno questa stagione finale quanto noi, perché porterà una conclusione soddisfacente al viaggio di Anna.
La creatrice della serie, la Walley-Beckett, si è fin da subito mostrata amareggiata da questa decisione, condividendo la sua indignazione sui social media.
“Vorrei fosse diverso, ma non è così“, aveva scritto su Instagram. “Abbiamo raggiunto la fine della strada di Green Gables dopo tre meravigliose stagioni.”
In un’intervista concessa a Entertainment Weekly, la creatrice dichiarò di essere pronta a scrivere un film sequel, ma anche questa possibilità pare essere sfumata. Nelle ultime ore, infatti, la Walley-Beckett ha svelato ai suoi fan di aver cercato di salvare la serie in tutti i modi: “Abbiamo tentato di far cambiare idea [al network]. Abbiamo tentato di trovare una nuova casa. Abbiamo tentato con un film. Ce l’abbiamo messa tutta.”
Beloved fans & friends of #AWAE, I’m sorry for the sad Netflix/CBC news today 🧡 I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons. My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show – proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of #annewithane to life 🧡 I am grateful and humbled by this experience and I truly feel blessed to have had the opportunity to share this beautiful, meaningful story with all of you, my kindred spirits🌿 I know you have loved this series as much as I have and I thank you for that forever and a day 🧡 🦋#annewithane #neverforget #kindredspiritsforever #differentisntbaditsjustnotthesame #beautyisallaroundyou #sharethelight #adventureawaits #lovethenaturalworld #aheadbyacentury #practicekindness #loveoneanother #loveisloveislove #beagoodfriend #maketheworldbetter #foreverandaday 🧡 PS: I have many more pics and stories to share 🧡🌱 Love, MWB 🦉🙋🏼♀️ photo @michaelkuijl
I fan, ovviamente, continuano ad essere delusi e a sperare in un revival di Chiamatemi Anna. Nello stesso post Instagram, la Walley-Beckett ha continuato, spiegando i motivi che hanno spinto il network a non confermare la serie per una quarta stagione, svelando degli interessanti retroscena:
Con Art and Commerce non c’è mai un matrimonio semplice. Spesso lo trovo inspiegabile. E questa è una di quelle volte. È impossibile discutere di economia, algoritmi e demografia. Sono queste parole i motivi che hanno spunto i networks a non voler continuare.
Né Netflix e né la CBC hanno mai spiegato le ragioni del mancato rinnovo, ma è chiaro che i rapporti tra le due compagnie si erano incrinati.
In un panel che si è svolto lo scorso gennaio, Catherine Tait, presidente e CEO della compagnia canadese, parlò della presenza di Netflix usando la parola “imperialismo”. “Pensavo all’impero britannico: “Se fossi il viceré dell’India, agiresti come se stessi facendo del bene per il tuo Paese. Sappiamo cos’è successo e il danno che l’imperialismo può causare alle comunità locali.”
La Tait aveva già espresso i suoi problemi con il colosso di streaming:
Non faremo affari che danneggino la redditività a lungo termine del nostro settore. Un certo numero di paesi ha fatto accordi, come abbiamo fatto noi, con Netflix … e col tempo iniziamo a vedere che stiamo alimentando la crescita di Netflix, o stiamo alimentando la crescita di Amazon, piuttosto che alimentare la nostra industria.
I love you so much for trying so hard and fighting a fierce fight with your big hearts and beautiful souls. You are a force of nature. Look at this amazing artwork inspired by love for ANNE WITH AN E!! I mean, I am amazed and so grateful. I have been moved to tears so many times in the last few weeks… so many, many tears. This is my child. I birthed her, I helped her grow, I cherish and adore her. AnnE means everything to me 🧡 Please know that we fought, too. We tried to change their minds. We tried to find a new home. We tried for a finale movie… We tried our best. “Next to trying and winning, the best thing is trying and failing.” LM Montgomery said that. Either way, we tried 🧡 Art and Commerce is never an easy marriage. I often find it inexplicable. This is one of those times. But it’s impossible to argue with words like Economics, Algorithms, Demographics, etc., etc. But those words and others like them are the reason why the Networks don’t want to continue. And we didn’t find a taker anywhere else 🧡 I know you’re upset and disappointed, sad and angry — I completely understand — because our beloved AnnE has been snatched away. If there was something more to do I would do it 🧡 So now you know what I know. I guess this is a tragical romance after all. But then again love is love is love is love is love. And love is not lost when it is nurtured. We will always love our Anne with an E. We will always love Green Gables with our whole hearts and everything it stands for. They can’t take that away from us 🧡 I love you so much. Thank you for fighting and loving my AnnE as much as I do 🧡 Artwork by @emeriart and @luztapiaart #annewithane #awae #family #kindredspirits #foreverandaday 🦉🧡
Insomma, alla base della cancellazione di Chiamatemi Anna ci sarebbero fattori di mancata comunicazione tra le compagnie coinvolte. Un fattore da non sottovalutare ma che ha contribuito a far chiudere una delle serie tv che ha unito giovani e vecchie generazioni cresciute con Anna di Green Gables.