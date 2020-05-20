Chiamatemi Anna su Netflix non tornerà, la delusione della creatrice della serie: “Abbiamo lottato per salvarla”

View this post on Instagram

Beloved fans & friends of #AWAE, I’m sorry for the sad Netflix/CBC news today 🧡 I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons. My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show – proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of #annewithane to life 🧡 I am grateful and humbled by this experience and I truly feel blessed to have had the opportunity to share this beautiful, meaningful story with all of you, my kindred spirits🌿 I know you have loved this series as much as I have and I thank you for that forever and a day 🧡 🦋#annewithane #neverforget #kindredspiritsforever #differentisntbaditsjustnotthesame #beautyisallaroundyou #sharethelight #adventureawaits #lovethenaturalworld #aheadbyacentury #practicekindness #loveoneanother #loveisloveislove #beagoodfriend #maketheworldbetter #foreverandaday 🧡 PS: I have many more pics and stories to share 🧡🌱 Love, MWB 🦉🙋🏼‍♀️ photo @michaelkuijl