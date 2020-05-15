La fedeltà per se stessi nel nuovo singolo di Katy Perry, Daisies anticipa il prossimo album

Il nuovo singolo di Katy Perry arriva a qualche settimana dalla sua prossima prova di studio, che dovrebbe arrivare a cominciare dal 14 agosto prossimo come annunciato da Alexa di Amazon. Il brano è l’apripista del suo quinto album in studio, per il quale sembra essersi particolarmente impegnata.

Katy Perry ha presentato il nuovo singolo come un invito a rimanere fedeli a se stessi, nonostante il giudizio degli altri. Per la realizzazione dell’album, Katy Perry ha lavorato con The Monsters & Strangerz, con i quali aveva collaborato anche per The Middle. L’artista ha inoltre dichiarato che il brano ha assunto una connotazione molto diversa, relazionata al periodo molto particolare che stiamo attraversando. Katy Perry ha inoltre parlato di una forma di depressione che l’ha colpita in questi mesi di gravidanza, forse legata all’emergenza sanitaria ancora in corso.

Il nuovo album di inediti, che per il momento sta circolando con il nome semplificato di #KP5, uscirà il 14 agosto. La data di rilascio del nuovo album è stata annunciata in una maniera del tutto particolare, con la risposta di Alexa alla domanda diretta.

L’artista aveva già dichiarato di essersi messa a lavorare sul nuovo album con un impegno particolare, così da scongiurare la possibilità di un’accoglienza blanda come quella riservata al suo album precedente. Il coinvolgimento di Amazon sembra quindi non essere casuale e potrebbe essere legato alla promozione del prossimo album in uscita.

A seguito dell’accoglienza poco soddisfacente del suo precedente lavoro, Katy Perry aveva dichiarato di voler lavorare con calma al suo prossimo disco e così è stato fino all’annuncio della data di qualche giorno fa.

Saranno mesi di grande cambiamento anche personali, per Katy Perry, che è in attesa di un bambino dal suo compagno Orlando Bloom. Secondo indiscrezioni, i due convoleranno a nozze dopo la nascita del piccolo.

[Verse 1]

Told them your dreams, and they all started laughing

I guess you’re out of your mind ’til it actually happens

[Pre-Chorus1]

I’m the small town

One in seven billion

Why can’t it be me?

[Chorus2]

They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones, showed ‘em I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ‘em change me

‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

They said I’m going nowhere, tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones, showed ‘em I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ‘em change me

‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

[Verse 2]

When did we all stop believing in magic?

Why did we put all our hopes in a box in the attic?

[Pre-Chorus1]

I’m the long shot

I’m the Hail Mary

Why can’t it be me?

[Chorus2]

They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones, showed ‘em I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ‘em change me

‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

They said I’m going nowhere, tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones, showed ‘em I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ‘em change me

‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

[Bridge5]

Hey, hey

Oh, cover me in daisies

Hey, hey

[Pre-Chorus1]

I’m the small town

One in seven billion

Why can’t it be me?

[Chorus2]

They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones, showed ‘em I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ‘em change me

‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

They said I’m going nowhere, tried to count me out (Count me out)

Took those sticks and stones, showed ‘em I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ‘em change me

‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies