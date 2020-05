Il Volo con Dolce & Gabbana a sostegno della Fondazione Humanitas per la ricerca sul COVID-19 (video)

View this post on Instagram

@ilvolomusic perform their “Grande Amore”, “O sole mio” by Enrico Caruso and "Turandot's Nessun Dorma" by Giacomo Puccini to support #DGFattoInCasa – “Made at Home”.⠀⠀ ⠀ As well as sharing the connecting force of handmade craft in the Italian tradition, #DGFattoInCasa fund raising project supports @fondazionehumanitasricerca and it’s an extension of Dolce&Gabbana’s ongoing Amore For Scientific Research project with @humanitas.university. #DGFattoInCasa is presented in partnership with For Funding by @intesasanpaolo Bank.⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Take your part and support the fund raising at link in bio.⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ #DolceGabbana