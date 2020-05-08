Il video di Stuck With U, Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber con tante guest star contro il Coronavirus

Esce Stuck With U, il singolo di Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber; il brano è disponibile da oggi, venerdì 8 maggio.
La canzone sostiene la lotta al Coronavirus e coinvolge una serie di amici, presenti in alcune immagini del videoclip ufficiale. Il ricavato di Stuck With U sarà devoluto alla 1st Responders Children’s Foundation, volta a sostenere le famiglie di medici, paramedici, polizia e pompieri che per primi hanno fronteggiato l’emergenza Covid-19.
Oltre al rilascio in digitale, da oggi è disponibile la clip ufficiale che vede la partecipazione di molte celebrity quali Michael Bublè, Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Lovato, Kyle e Kendall Jenner, unite dalla volontà di sostenere 1st Responders Children’s Foundation in un periodo particolarmente difficile a livello internazionale.
Felice ed orgogliosa del brano, Ariana Grande ha raccontato l’emozione di pubblicare il pezzo proprio in questo momento. L’artista si è detta contenta di poter prestare la sua voce al progetto e grata di aver potuto realizzare il tutto con Justin Bieber.
“Non so come esprimere quanto io sia felice, ho aspettato così a lungo di poter fare un duetto di questo tipo” – ha commentato Ariana Grande sui suoi social. “Pubblicare il brano in questo preciso momento ha molto più significato che se fosse successo in qualsiasi altro modo o se fosse stata un’altra canzone. Essere in grado di prestare la nostra voce a questo progetto e collaborarvi è stato così soddisfacente, amo davvero questa canzone così tanto. Sono grata di averlo potuto fare con il mio amico Justin. Ringrazio anche tutti i brillanti creativi che hanno lavorato a questa canzone (…), il mio cuore è davvero pieno d’amore”.
Anche Justin Bieber ha commentato il rilascio del brano, focalizzandosi sulla collaborazione con Ariana Grande, la prima della loro carriera. Entrambi apprezzati in tutto il mondo, finalmente hanno avuto la possibilità di unire le forze nelle stesso progetto, oltretutto a carattere benefico.
“Finalmente io e Ariana abbiamo collaborato insieme. Sono davvero orgoglioso di questa canzone e di questa causa. Spero vi piaccia” – ha commentato Justin Bieber.
Stuck With U (testo)
[Intro: Ariana Grande]
Mmm
Hey, yeah
(That’s just for fun)
(What?)
Ah
[Verse 1: Ariana Grande]
I’m not one to stick around
One strike and you’re out, baby
Don’t care if I sound crazy
But you never let me down, no, no
That’s why when the sun’s up, I’m stayin’
Still layin’ in your bed, sayin’
[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Got all this time on my hands
Might as well cancel our plans, yeah
I could stay here for a lifetime
[Chorus: Ariana Grande]
So, lock the door and throw out the key
Can’t fight this no more, it’s just you and me
And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can do
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So, go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change
Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber with Ariana Grande]
There’s nowhere we need to be, no, no, no
I’ma get to know you better
Kinda hope we’re here forever
There’s nobody on these streets
If you told me that the world’s endin’
Ain’t no other way that I can spend it
[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber, with Ariana Grande & Both]
Oh, oh, oh, oh (Ooh)
Got all this time in my hands
Might as well cancel our plans (Yeah, yeah)
I could stay here forever
[Chorus: Justin Bieber with Ariana Grande]
So, lock the door and throw out the key
Can’t fight this no more, It’s just you and me
And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can do
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So, go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change
Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
[Bridge: Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande & Both]
Woah
Baby, come take all my time
Go on, make me lose my mind
We got all that we need here tonight
[Chorus: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber & Both]
I lock the door (Lock the door) and throw out the key
Can’t fight this no more (Can’t fight this no more), it’s just you and me
And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I’d rather do
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So, go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change
All this lovin’ you, hatin’ you, wantin’ you
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with
You, oh, oh
[Outro: Ariana Grande]
Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you