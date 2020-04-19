Scaletta One World: Together At Home in TV il 19 e il 20 aprile: come seguire l’evento di Lady Gaga con Andrea Bocelli, Elton John e molti altri

Va in onda in replica in Italia sui canali Viacom l’evento One World: Together At Home. Organizzato da Lady Gaga, è stato trasmesso in diretta nella notte tra sabato 18 e domenica 19 aprile in streaming in tutto il mondo e stasera arriva in TV anche in Italia.
Numerose le repliche del concerto-evento organizzato contro il Coronavirus, per raccogliere fondi a supporto della lotta contro il Covid-19. L’emergenza sanitaria mondiale ha richiamato in diretta streaming artisti del calibro di Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes e molti altri, ospiti di Lady Gaga nel suo show in streaming di risonanza globale.
Invitato in rappresentanza dell’Italia il tenore Andrea Bocelli che si è esibito in una straordinaria versione inedita con Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, Lang Lang e John Legend.
Dall’Italia anche Zucchero. Il cantante si è esibito dal vivo sulle note della canzone Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometimes.
Tra gli ospiti inglesi anche due ex One Direction: Liam Payne (che si è esibito anche in duetto con Rita Ora) e Niall Horan.
Dove e quando seguire One World: Together At Home
OGGI – Domenica 19 aprile:
alle 21.00 su MTV (Sky canale 130 e in streaming su NOW TV)
alle 22.00 su VH1 (canale 67 del digitale terrestre, 22 di Tivùsat e 715 di Sky)
alle 23.00 su Comedy Central (Sky canale 128 e in streaming su NOW TV)
DOMANI – Lunedì 20 aprile:
alle 21.00 su MTV Music (Sky canale 704)
alle 18.00 su VH1
alle 22.50 su MTV
a mezzanotte su Comedy Central
Tutti gli ospiti di One World: Together At Home
ALANIS MORISSETTE, ALICIA KEYS, AMY POEHLER, AWKWAFINA, ANDREA BOCELLI, BILLIE EILISH, BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG DEI GREEN DAY, BURNA BOY, CAMILLA CABELLO, CELINE DION, CHRIS MARTIN, DAVID E VICTORIA BECKHAM, EDDIE VEDDER, ELLEN DEGENERES, ELTON JOHN, FINNEAS, IDRIS E SABRINA ELBA, J BALVIN, JENNIFER LOPEZ, JOHN LEGEND,
KACEY MUSGRAVES, KEITH URBAN, KERRY WASHINGTON, LANG LANG, LIZZO, LL COOL J, LUPITA NYONG’O MALUMA, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, OPRAH WINFREY, PAUL MCCARTNEY, PHARREL WILLIAMS, PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS, ROLLING STONES, SAM SMITH, SHAWN MENDES, SHAH RUKH KHAN, STEVIE WONDER, TAYLOR SWIFT E USHER
La scaletta
Andra Day
Niall Horan
Vishal Mishra
Sofi Tukker
Hozier e Maren Morris
Adam Lambert
Rita Ora
Hussain Al Jassmi
Jean Aigrefin
Kesha
Lang Lang e Gina Alice Redlinger
Temporary Orchestra
Luis Fonsi
Jennifer Hudson
Liam Payne
Black Coffee
The Killers
Eason Chan
Lisa Misha
Milky Chance
Charlie Puth
Eason Chan
Charlie Puth
Jessie Reyez
Jessie J
Common
Jacky Cheung
Sebastian Yatra
Ben Platt
Delta Goodrem
Annie Lennox
Sheryl Cole
Juanes
Ellie Goulding
Christine And The Queens
Zucchero
Jack Johnson
Kesha
Cassper Nyovest
Adam Lambert
Sofi Tukker
Finneas
The Killers
Jess Glynne
Michael Bublè
Liam Payne e Rita Ora
Common
Christine And The Queens
Ben Platt
Picture This
Juanes
Eason Chan
Charlie Puth
Leslie Odom
Billy Ray Cyrus
Ellie Goulding
Hozier
Angele
Sebastian Yatra
Super M
Luis Fonsi
Jessie J
Lady Antebellum
Annie Lenox
Niall Horan
John Legend
Jennifer Hudson
Lady Gaga
Stevie Wonder
Paul McCartney
Kacey Musgraves
Elton John
Maluma
Camila Cabello e Shawn Mendes
Eddie Vedder
Lizzo
The Rolling Stones
Keith Urban
Burna Boy
Jennifer Lopez
John Legend
Billie Joe Armstrong
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Lady Gaga e Andrea Bocelli con Céline Dion, Lang Lang e John Legend.