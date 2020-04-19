Scaletta One World: Together At Home in TV il 19 e il 20 aprile: come seguire l’evento di Lady Gaga con Andrea Bocelli, Elton John e molti altri

Va in onda in replica in Italia sui canali Viacom l’evento One World: Together At Home. Organizzato da Lady Gaga, è stato trasmesso in diretta nella notte tra sabato 18 e domenica 19 aprile in streaming in tutto il mondo e stasera arriva in TV anche in Italia.

Numerose le repliche del concerto-evento organizzato contro il Coronavirus, per raccogliere fondi a supporto della lotta contro il Covid-19. L’emergenza sanitaria mondiale ha richiamato in diretta streaming artisti del calibro di Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes e molti altri, ospiti di Lady Gaga nel suo show in streaming di risonanza globale.

Invitato in rappresentanza dell’Italia il tenore Andrea Bocelli che si è esibito in una straordinaria versione inedita con Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, Lang Lang e John Legend.

Dall’Italia anche Zucchero. Il cantante si è esibito dal vivo sulle note della canzone Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometimes.

Tra gli ospiti inglesi anche due ex One Direction: Liam Payne (che si è esibito anche in duetto con Rita Ora) e Niall Horan.

Dove e quando seguire One World: Together At Home

OGGI – Domenica 19 aprile:

alle 21.00 su MTV (Sky canale 130 e in streaming su NOW TV)

alle 22.00 su VH1 (canale 67 del digitale terrestre, 22 di Tivùsat e 715 di Sky)

alle 23.00 su Comedy Central (Sky canale 128 e in streaming su NOW TV)

DOMANI – Lunedì 20 aprile:

alle 21.00 su MTV Music (Sky canale 704)

alle 18.00 su VH1

alle 22.50 su MTV

a mezzanotte su Comedy Central

Tutti gli ospiti di One World: Together At Home

ALANIS MORISSETTE, ALICIA KEYS, AMY POEHLER, AWKWAFINA, ANDREA BOCELLI, BILLIE EILISH, BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG DEI GREEN DAY, BURNA BOY, CAMILLA CABELLO, CELINE DION, CHRIS MARTIN, DAVID E VICTORIA BECKHAM, EDDIE VEDDER, ELLEN DEGENERES, ELTON JOHN, FINNEAS, IDRIS E SABRINA ELBA, J BALVIN, JENNIFER LOPEZ, JOHN LEGEND,

KACEY MUSGRAVES, KEITH URBAN, KERRY WASHINGTON, LANG LANG, LIZZO, LL COOL J, LUPITA NYONG’O MALUMA, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, OPRAH WINFREY, PAUL MCCARTNEY, PHARREL WILLIAMS, PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS, ROLLING STONES, SAM SMITH, SHAWN MENDES, SHAH RUKH KHAN, STEVIE WONDER, TAYLOR SWIFT E USHER

La scaletta

Andra Day

Niall Horan

Vishal Mishra

Sofi Tukker

Hozier e Maren Morris

Adam Lambert

Rita Ora

Hussain Al Jassmi

Jean Aigrefin

Kesha

Lang Lang e Gina Alice Redlinger

Temporary Orchestra

Luis Fonsi

Jennifer Hudson

Liam Payne

Black Coffee

The Killers

Eason Chan

Lisa Misha

Milky Chance

Charlie Puth

Eason Chan

Charlie Puth

Jessie Reyez

Jessie J

Common

Jacky Cheung

Sebastian Yatra

Ben Platt

Delta Goodrem

Annie Lennox

Sheryl Cole

Juanes

Ellie Goulding

Christine And The Queens

Zucchero

Jack Johnson

Kesha

Cassper Nyovest

Adam Lambert

Sofi Tukker

Finneas

The Killers

Jess Glynne

Michael Bublè

Liam Payne e Rita Ora

Common

Christine And The Queens

Ben Platt

Picture This

Juanes

Eason Chan

Charlie Puth

Leslie Odom

Billy Ray Cyrus

Ellie Goulding

Hozier

Angele

Sebastian Yatra

Super M

Luis Fonsi

Jessie J

Lady Antebellum

Annie Lenox

Niall Horan

John Legend

Jennifer Hudson

Lady Gaga

Stevie Wonder

Paul McCartney

Kacey Musgraves

Elton John

Maluma

Camila Cabello e Shawn Mendes

Eddie Vedder

Lizzo

The Rolling Stones

Keith Urban

Burna Boy

Jennifer Lopez

John Legend

Billie Joe Armstrong

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga e Andrea Bocelli con Céline Dion, Lang Lang e John Legend.