Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus dei The Strokes è un tuffo a bomba negli anni ’80 (audio e testo)

Lo stesso Julian Casablancas se lo chiede: “Dove sono finite le band anni ’80?” e in effetti Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus dei The Strokes ha tutti gli ingredienti per collocarsi negli anni del dancepop, della new wave e del rockabilly al sapore di Caffè ’80.
Il singolo è il quarto estratto da The New Abnormal, l’album atteso per venerdì 10 aprile che già dal maggio 2019 era stato anticipato sul palco del Wilter Theatre di Los Angeles con l’esecuzione dell’inedito The Adults Are Talking.
Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus dei The Strokes è ora il quarto singolo che anticipa il sesto album in studio della band a 7 anni di distanza da Comedown Machine (2013) e 4 anni dopo l’EP Future Present Past (2016).
Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus dei The Strokes
Il brano si apre con tastiere ritmate che accolgono il beat di Fabrizio Moretti e il riff di sintetizzatore. Tutto, poi, cede il posto alla voce saturata di Casablancas accompagnata da un basso in overdrive che è tipico delle scelte di Nikolai Fraiture. Il risultato è la coniugazione tra l’indie rock tipico dei The Strokes e il sound degli anni ’80. Moretti non esplode in virtuosismi ma resta perfettamente dentro il tempo anche quando introduce il ritornello con un fill che si limita a colpire rullante e timpano (ta-ta-ta-ta-tu-tu).
Dopo Bad Decisions, At The Door, At The Door, Ode To Mets e Adults Are Talking ritroviamo una band che si propone con un sound fresco e sempre convenzionale che riemerge nel ritornello, quando Moretti spinge il charleston sui sedicesimi e le chitarre si fanno più presenti.
Non manca la malinconia che è tipica della band di Reptilia. Julian Casablancas non abbandona quello stile un po’ garage e un po’ fiacco che ci proietta tra i migliori performer dei primi anni ’80.
La produzione è di Rick Rubin, lo stesso che ha firmato capolavori come Blood Sugar Sex Magik dei Red Hot Chili Peppers (1991), Reign In Blood degli Slayer (1986), tutta la discografia dei System Of A Down, Renegades dei Rage Against The Machine (2000), l’album omonimo degli Audioslave (2002) e tantissime altre opere monumentali del rock.
La tracklist di The New Abnormal
Di seguito la tracklist del nuovo album dei The Strokes, The New Abnormal:
01 The Adults Are Talking
02 Selfless
03 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
04 Bad Decisions
05 Eternal Summer
06 At the Door
07 Why Are Sundays So Depressing
08 Not the Same Anymore
09 Ode to the Mets
Un album, The New Abnormal, che mette definitivamente a tacere le voci di corridoio che parlavano di tensioni all’interno della band. Di queste si vociferava già dai tempi di Comedown Machine e si parlava soprattutto di dissapori tra Julian Casablancas e il resto dei componenti.
I 7 anni trascorsi senza alcuna prova in studio non hanno fatto che rafforzare le diverse tesi a riguardo, ma lo stesso Julian Casablancas durante uno show a Barclays ha detto alla folla: “Gli anni 2010 ce li siamo tolti di mezzo. Ora ci siamo scongelati e stiamo tornando“.
Un passato che in questo nuovo singolo sembra ossessionare Casablancas come nell’invocazione di un mondo che non c’è più.
Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus dei The Strokes – Testo
“One shot is never enough
I just wait for us to go in circles
A lifetime of giving my all for you, hostile
Give me a break, I take two sips from my bottle and chill
First he would tell me I’m a friend
Actually no thanks, I’m Okay
Then he would send weird looks my way
I want new friends, but they don’t want me
They’re making plans while I watch TV
Thought it was you, but maybe it’s me
I want new friends, but they don’t want me
And the 80’s song, yeah how did it go?
When he said this is the beginning of the best years even though
False.
Break
One shot is never enough
I just wait for this to go into circles
In the distance from my room is anything so necessary
I was thinking about that thing that you said last night, so boring
And the 80s bands, where did they go
Can we switch into the chorus right now
I want new friends, but they don’t want me
They have some fun, but then they just leave
Is it just them? Or maybe all me?
Why my new friends, don’t seem to want me
It hurts my case, but that’s ok
It hurts my case, but that’s ok
Dancing on a moonbeam
on and on and on and on and on
The deeper I get the less that I know
That’s the way that it goes
The less that I know the deeper I go
Juliet I adore
The deeper I get the less that I know
Diminishing returns
All I want to say
On another song
On another day”
Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus dei The Strokes – Traduzione
“Uno scatto non è mai sufficiente,
sto già aspettando che giriamo in tondo
una vita trascorsa a darti tutto ciò di me, ostile
Dammi tregua, faccio due sorsi dalla bottiglia e mi calmo.
Prima mi diceva di essermi amico
ora no, grazie, sto bene.
Poi mi guardava in modo strano.
Voglio nuovi amici ma questi non mi vogliono,
fanno progetti mentre guardo la TV.
Pensavo fossi tu ma forse sono io.
Voglio nuovi amici ma questi non mi vogliono.
E le canzoni degli anni ’80 come sono andate?
Quando lui diceva che quello fosse l’inizio dei migliori anni
era falso.
Ferma.
Uno scatto non è mai abbastanza
sto già aspettando che giriamo in tondo,
nello spazio della mia stanza tutto è necessario.
Stavo pensando che le cose che hai detto la scorsa notte siano noiose.
E le band anni ’80 dove sono finite?
Possiamo passare al ritornello, ora.
Voglio nuovi amici ma questi non mi vogliono,
loro si divertono ma poi se ne vanno.
Sono loro il problema? O forse sono io?
Perché questi nuovi amici sembrano non accettarmi?
Fa male, ma va bene così,
fa male, ma va bene così.
Sto danzando su un raggio di luna
ancora, e ancora, e ancora.
Più vado in fondo e meno imparo
che è così che deve andare.
Meno imparo e più vado in fondo.
Juliet, io ti adoro.
Più vado in fondo e meno imparo
in ordine decrescente.
Tutto ciò che voglio dire
lo farò in un’altra canzone
un altro giorno”.