Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus dei The Strokes è un tuffo a bomba negli anni ’80 (audio e testo)

Lo stesso Julian Casablancas se lo chiede: “Dove sono finite le band anni ’80?” e in effetti Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus dei The Strokes ha tutti gli ingredienti per collocarsi negli anni del dancepop, della new wave e del rockabilly al sapore di Caffè ’80.

Il singolo è il quarto estratto da The New Abnormal, l’album atteso per venerdì 10 aprile che già dal maggio 2019 era stato anticipato sul palco del Wilter Theatre di Los Angeles con l’esecuzione dell’inedito The Adults Are Talking.

Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus dei The Strokes è ora il quarto singolo che anticipa il sesto album in studio della band a 7 anni di distanza da Comedown Machine (2013) e 4 anni dopo l’EP Future Present Past (2016).

Il brano si apre con tastiere ritmate che accolgono il beat di Fabrizio Moretti e il riff di sintetizzatore. Tutto, poi, cede il posto alla voce saturata di Casablancas accompagnata da un basso in overdrive che è tipico delle scelte di Nikolai Fraiture. Il risultato è la coniugazione tra l’indie rock tipico dei The Strokes e il sound degli anni ’80. Moretti non esplode in virtuosismi ma resta perfettamente dentro il tempo anche quando introduce il ritornello con un fill che si limita a colpire rullante e timpano (ta-ta-ta-ta-tu-tu).

Dopo Bad Decisions, At The Door, At The Door, Ode To Mets e Adults Are Talking ritroviamo una band che si propone con un sound fresco e sempre convenzionale che riemerge nel ritornello, quando Moretti spinge il charleston sui sedicesimi e le chitarre si fanno più presenti.

Non manca la malinconia che è tipica della band di Reptilia. Julian Casablancas non abbandona quello stile un po’ garage e un po’ fiacco che ci proietta tra i migliori performer dei primi anni ’80.

La produzione è di Rick Rubin, lo stesso che ha firmato capolavori come Blood Sugar Sex Magik dei Red Hot Chili Peppers (1991), Reign In Blood degli Slayer (1986), tutta la discografia dei System Of A Down, Renegades dei Rage Against The Machine (2000), l’album omonimo degli Audioslave (2002) e tantissime altre opere monumentali del rock.

Di seguito la tracklist del nuovo album dei The Strokes, The New Abnormal:

01 The Adults Are Talking 02 Selfless 03 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus 04 Bad Decisions 05 Eternal Summer 06 At the Door 07 Why Are Sundays So Depressing 08 Not the Same Anymore 09 Ode to the Mets

Un album, The New Abnormal, che mette definitivamente a tacere le voci di corridoio che parlavano di tensioni all’interno della band. Di queste si vociferava già dai tempi di Comedown Machine e si parlava soprattutto di dissapori tra Julian Casablancas e il resto dei componenti.

I 7 anni trascorsi senza alcuna prova in studio non hanno fatto che rafforzare le diverse tesi a riguardo, ma lo stesso Julian Casablancas durante uno show a Barclays ha detto alla folla: “Gli anni 2010 ce li siamo tolti di mezzo. Ora ci siamo scongelati e stiamo tornando“.

Un passato che in questo nuovo singolo sembra ossessionare Casablancas come nell’invocazione di un mondo che non c’è più.

“One shot is never enough

I just wait for us to go in circles

A lifetime of giving my all for you, hostile

Give me a break, I take two sips from my bottle and chill

First he would tell me I’m a friend

Actually no thanks, I’m Okay

Then he would send weird looks my way

I want new friends, but they don’t want me

They’re making plans while I watch TV

Thought it was you, but maybe it’s me

I want new friends, but they don’t want me

And the 80’s song, yeah how did it go?

When he said this is the beginning of the best years even though

False.

Break

One shot is never enough

I just wait for this to go into circles

In the distance from my room is anything so necessary

I was thinking about that thing that you said last night, so boring

And the 80s bands, where did they go

Can we switch into the chorus right now

I want new friends, but they don’t want me

They have some fun, but then they just leave

Is it just them? Or maybe all me?

Why my new friends, don’t seem to want me

It hurts my case, but that’s ok

It hurts my case, but that’s ok

Dancing on a moonbeam

on and on and on and on and on

The deeper I get the less that I know

That’s the way that it goes

The less that I know the deeper I go

Juliet I adore

The deeper I get the less that I know

Diminishing returns

All I want to say

On another song

On another day”