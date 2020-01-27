La lista dei vincitori dei Grammy 2020, storica impresa di Billie Eilish nei Big 4 (video)

C’è un solo nome che sarà ricordato come simbolo dell’edizione numero 62 degli Oscar della Musica ed è quello di Billie Eilish: tra i vincitori dei Grammy 2020 è certamente la sua l’impresa più spettacolare.
La diciottenne rivelazione del momento ha portato a casa il pacchetto del cosiddetto “Big 4”: Musica dell’Anno, Album dell’Anno, Canzone dell’Anno e Artista Rivelazione, ritirando i quattro premi più ambiti sul palco dello Staples Center di Los Angeles nella notte tra il 26 e il 27 gennaio.
In una serata aperta nel ricordo di Kobe Bryant, il leggendario cestista statunitense morto poche ore prima in un terribile incidente aereo insieme alla figlia Gianna ed altre 7 persone, la Eilish ha sbaragliato ogni concorrenza.
Anche se non fosse riuscita nell’impresa, c’è da dire, sarebbe comunque rimasta nella storia per essere stata la più giovane artista ad essere nominata per i quattro premi principali, a soli 17 anni. Invece dopo l’incetta di candidature – ben 6 – è arrivato anche il bottino delle vittorie: la Eilish ha vinto l’ambitissima categoria di Album dell’Anno e quella di Album Pop per il suo strabiliante disco d’esordio When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? rilasciato nel 2019 (qui la nostra recensione), portando a casa anche il premio per la Canzone e Musica dell’Anno per il singolo Bad guy, oltre che il riconoscimento come artista rivelazione. Ritirando il premio per l’Album dell’Anno, ha dichiarato emozionata che avrebbe dovuto vincerlo Ariana Grande per Thank U, Next, mentre la collega la incitava a godersi il meritato premio dalla platea.
Appena maggiorenne – ha compiuto da poco 18 anni – Billie Eilish ha ripetuto l’impresa che nel 2003 mise a segno Norah Jones, con 8 Grammy. Ha ritirato i suoi Grammofoni d’oro sul palco accompagnata da suo fratello, che è anche il suo produttore, Finneas O’Connell. Anche quest’ultimo è stato premiato per il lavoro di produzione sull’album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.
Tra i performer della serata, i due fratelli si sono esibiti in una potente performance sulle note di When The Party’s Over, con Finneas che ha accompagnato la sorella al piano.
Questa la lista completa dei vincitori dei Grammy 2020 nelle principali categorie del premio, tra cui figurano anche la supercandidata Lizzo (8 nomination per lei) con Truth Hurts, Beyoncé per il documentario Netflix Homecoming, The Chemical Brothers e il compianto Nipsey Hussle. A mani vuote Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey e Lady Gaga: quest’ultima si accontenta solo della vittoria dell’album A Star Is Born come Miglior Colonna Sonora.
Album dell’anno
Bon Iver – i,i
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go
H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Lil Nas X – 7
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Musica dell’Anno
Bon Iver – Hey Ma
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Khalid – Talk
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Post Malone – Sunflower
Canzone dell’Anno
Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Brandi Carlile – Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Taylor Swift – Lover
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Love
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Miglior Artista Emergente
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Miglior Performance Solista
Beyoncé – Spirit
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Miglior Performance in duetto o gruppo
Ariana Grande & the Social House – Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Post Malone – Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Miglior Album Pop Vocale
Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift – Lover
Miglior Remix
Tracy Young – I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) da Madonna
Wuki – Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix) da Miley Cyrus
Lincoln Barrett – The One (High Contrast Remix) da Jorja Smith
Luc Bradford – Swim (Ford. remix) da Mild Minds
David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele – Work It (Soulwax Remix) da Marie Davidson
Miglior Brano Dance
Bonobo – Linked
The Chemical Brothers – Got to Keep On
Meduza featuring Goodboys – Piece of Your Heart
Rüfüs Du Sol – Underwater
Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign – Midnight Hour
Miglior Album Dance/Elettronico
Apparat – LP5
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)
Rüfüs Du Sol – SOLAVE
Tycho – Weather
Miglior Performance Rap
J. Cole – Middle Child
DaBaby – Suge
Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy – Down Bad
Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks in the Middle
Offset Featuring Cardi B – Clout
Miglior Performance Rap/Sung
DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – higher
Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard
Lil Nas X – Panini
Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch – Ballin
Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott – The London
Miglior Album Rap
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator – IGOR
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
Miglior Performance R&B
Daniel Caesar – Love Again (ft. Brandy)
H.E.R. – Couldn’t Been Her (ft. Bryson Tiller)
Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel (ft. Gucci Mane)
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
Anderson Paak – Come Home (ft. Andre 3000)
Miglior Canzone R&B
H.E.R. – Could’ve Been
Emily King – Look At Me Now
Chris Brown Featuring Drake – No Guidance
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
PJ Morton Featuring JoJo – Say So
Miglior Performance Rock
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Bones UK – Pretty Waste
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman
Rival Sons – Too Bad
Miglior Canzone Rock
Tool – Fear Inoculum
The 1975 – Give Yourself a Try
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Miglior Album Rock
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
Bring Me the Horizon – Amo
The Cranberries – In the End
I Prevail – Trauma
Rival Sons – Feral Roots
Miglior Performance Traditionale R&B
BJ The Chicago Kid – Time Today
India.Aire – Steady Love
Lizzo – Jerome
Lucky Daye – Real Games
PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Built For Love
Miglior Album R&B
BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123
Lucky Daye – Painted
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
PJ Morton – Paul
Anderson.Paak – Ventura
Miglior Album Urban Contemporary
Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload
NAO – Saturn
Jessie Reys – Being Human in Public
Miglior Album Pop Latino
Luis Fonsi – Vida
11:11 – Maluma
Ricardo Montaner – Montaner
Alejandro Sanz – #ElDisco
Fantasia – Sebastian Yatra
Miglior Album Latino, Rock, Urban o Alternative
Bad Bunny – X 100Pre
J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis
Flor De Toloache – Indestructible
iLe – Almadura
ROSALÍA – El Mal Querer
Miglior Colonna Sonora per un Mezzo Visivo
“The Lion King: The Songs”
“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”
“A Star Is Born”
Miglior Canzone Scritta per un Mezzo Visivo
Chris Stapleton – The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy
Dolly Parton – Girl In The Movies
Lady Gaga – I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)
Beyoncé – Spirit
Thom Yorke – Suspirium
Migliore Musica per FIlm
Homecoming (Beyoncé)
Remember My Name
Birth of the Cool
Shangri-La
Anima
Miglior Video Musicale
The Chemical Brothers – We’ve Got To Try
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
FKA Twigs – Cellophane
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Tove Lo – Glad He’s Gone