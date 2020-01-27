La lista dei vincitori dei Grammy 2020, storica impresa di Billie Eilish nei Big 4 (video)

C’è un solo nome che sarà ricordato come simbolo dell’edizione numero 62 degli Oscar della Musica ed è quello di Billie Eilish: tra i vincitori dei Grammy 2020 è certamente la sua l’impresa più spettacolare.

La diciottenne rivelazione del momento ha portato a casa il pacchetto del cosiddetto “Big 4”: Musica dell’Anno, Album dell’Anno, Canzone dell’Anno e Artista Rivelazione, ritirando i quattro premi più ambiti sul palco dello Staples Center di Los Angeles nella notte tra il 26 e il 27 gennaio.

In una serata aperta nel ricordo di Kobe Bryant, il leggendario cestista statunitense morto poche ore prima in un terribile incidente aereo insieme alla figlia Gianna ed altre 7 persone, la Eilish ha sbaragliato ogni concorrenza.

Anche se non fosse riuscita nell’impresa, c’è da dire, sarebbe comunque rimasta nella storia per essere stata la più giovane artista ad essere nominata per i quattro premi principali, a soli 17 anni. Invece dopo l’incetta di candidature – ben 6 – è arrivato anche il bottino delle vittorie: la Eilish ha vinto l’ambitissima categoria di Album dell’Anno e quella di Album Pop per il suo strabiliante disco d’esordio When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? rilasciato nel 2019 (qui la nostra recensione), portando a casa anche il premio per la Canzone e Musica dell’Anno per il singolo Bad guy, oltre che il riconoscimento come artista rivelazione. Ritirando il premio per l’Album dell’Anno, ha dichiarato emozionata che avrebbe dovuto vincerlo Ariana Grande per Thank U, Next, mentre la collega la incitava a godersi il meritato premio dalla platea.

Appena maggiorenne – ha compiuto da poco 18 anni – Billie Eilish ha ripetuto l’impresa che nel 2003 mise a segno Norah Jones, con 8 Grammy. Ha ritirato i suoi Grammofoni d’oro sul palco accompagnata da suo fratello, che è anche il suo produttore, Finneas O’Connell. Anche quest’ultimo è stato premiato per il lavoro di produzione sull’album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Tra i performer della serata, i due fratelli si sono esibiti in una potente performance sulle note di When The Party’s Over, con Finneas che ha accompagnato la sorella al piano.

Questa la lista completa dei vincitori dei Grammy 2020 nelle principali categorie del premio, tra cui figurano anche la supercandidata Lizzo (8 nomination per lei) con Truth Hurts, Beyoncé per il documentario Netflix Homecoming, The Chemical Brothers e il compianto Nipsey Hussle. A mani vuote Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey e Lady Gaga: quest’ultima si accontenta solo della vittoria dell’album A Star Is Born come Miglior Colonna Sonora.

Album dell’anno

Bon Iver – i,i

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go

H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Musica dell’Anno

Bon Iver – Hey Ma

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Khalid – Talk

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Post Malone – Sunflower

Canzone dell’Anno

Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Brandi Carlile – Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Taylor Swift – Lover

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Love

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Miglior Artista Emergente

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Miglior Performance Solista

Beyoncé – Spirit

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Miglior Performance in duetto o gruppo

Ariana Grande & the Social House – Boyfriend

The Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)

Post Malone – Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Miglior Album Pop Vocale

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

Miglior Remix

Tracy Young – I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) da Madonna

Wuki – Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix) da Miley Cyrus

Lincoln Barrett – The One (High Contrast Remix) da Jorja Smith

Luc Bradford – Swim (Ford. remix) da Mild Minds

David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele – Work It (Soulwax Remix) da Marie Davidson

Miglior Brano Dance

Bonobo – Linked

The Chemical Brothers – Got to Keep On

Meduza featuring Goodboys – Piece of Your Heart

Rüfüs Du Sol – Underwater

Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign – Midnight Hour

Miglior Album Dance/Elettronico

Apparat – LP5

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)

Rüfüs Du Sol – SOLAVE

Tycho – Weather

Miglior Performance Rap

J. Cole – Middle Child

DaBaby – Suge

Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy – Down Bad

Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks in the Middle

Offset Featuring Cardi B – Clout

Miglior Performance Rap/Sung

DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – higher

Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard

Lil Nas X – Panini

Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch – Ballin

Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott – The London

Miglior Album Rap

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Miglior Performance R&B

Daniel Caesar – Love Again (ft. Brandy)

H.E.R. – Couldn’t Been Her (ft. Bryson Tiller)

Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel (ft. Gucci Mane)

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

Anderson Paak – Come Home (ft. Andre 3000)

Miglior Canzone R&B

H.E.R. – Could’ve Been

Emily King – Look At Me Now

Chris Brown Featuring Drake – No Guidance

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

PJ Morton Featuring JoJo – Say So

Miglior Performance Rock

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Bones UK – Pretty Waste

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman

Rival Sons – Too Bad

Miglior Canzone Rock

Tool – Fear Inoculum

The 1975 – Give Yourself a Try

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Miglior Album Rock

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

Bring Me the Horizon – Amo

The Cranberries – In the End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Miglior Performance Traditionale R&B

BJ The Chicago Kid – Time Today

India.Aire – Steady Love

Lizzo – Jerome

Lucky Daye – Real Games

PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Built For Love

Miglior Album R&B

BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucky Daye – Painted

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Anderson.Paak – Ventura

Miglior Album Urban Contemporary

Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload

NAO – Saturn

Jessie Reys – Being Human in Public

Miglior Album Pop Latino

Luis Fonsi – Vida

11:11 – Maluma

Ricardo Montaner – Montaner

Alejandro Sanz – #ElDisco

Fantasia – Sebastian Yatra

Miglior Album Latino, Rock, Urban o Alternative

Bad Bunny – X 100Pre

J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis

Flor De Toloache – Indestructible

iLe – Almadura

ROSALÍA – El Mal Querer

Miglior Colonna Sonora per un Mezzo Visivo

“The Lion King: The Songs”

“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”

“A Star Is Born”

Miglior Canzone Scritta per un Mezzo Visivo

Chris Stapleton – The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy

Dolly Parton – Girl In The Movies

Lady Gaga – I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)

Beyoncé – Spirit

Thom Yorke – Suspirium

Migliore Musica per FIlm

Homecoming (Beyoncé)

Remember My Name

Birth of the Cool

Shangri-La

Anima

Miglior Video Musicale

The Chemical Brothers – We’ve Got To Try

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

FKA Twigs – Cellophane

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Tove Lo – Glad He’s Gone