Ai Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 per la tv sorprendono le vittorie di Watchmen, Mrs. Maisel, The Morning Show

I Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 si prendono la scena a una settimana di distanza dai Golden Globes, confermandone alcuni esiti e ribaltandone degli altri.

A un prima scorsa alla lista dei vincitori salta all’occhio come critici statunitensi e canadesi abbiano confermato l’apprezzamento per serie tv quali Fleabag e Succession, riservando invece grosse sorprese nelle categorie minori.

Non che si possa parlare di delusioni, però. Fra i candidati ai Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 figurano le produzioni più apprezzate e alcuni degli interpreti più capaci del panorama televisivo attuale. Inevitabile, allo stesso tempo, trarre qualche conclusione al netto degli esiti di Emmy Awards, Golden Globes e Critics’ Choice Awards.

Una verità incontestabile di quest’annata di premiazioni è il fiasco di Game of Thrones e dei suoi – non tanti, tocca ammetterlo – attori candidati, vittime di una stagione conclusiva ben al di sotto delle aspettative.

Pure innegabile è il protagonismo assoluto di Fleabag e Phoebe Waller-Bridge, entrambi capaci di annullare qualsiasi forma di competizione nelle categorie comedy. Simile l’andamento per When They See Us di Ava DuVernay, e in particolare per il suo astro nascente, Jharrel Jerome.

Al di là di queste considerazioni, le scelte dei critici paiono più che ragionevoli. E certo l’abbondanza di candidati di tale levatura non può aver reso le cose semplici. Solo una grande annata di serie tv, infatti, può costringere una giuria a lasciar fuori talenti come Julia Louis-Dreyfus nel suo ultimo anno da Selina Meyer, Jodie Comer e la sua indimenticabile Villanelle, Meryl Streep nei panni di Mary Louise in Big Little Lies.

Ecco dunque la lista completa dei vincitori ai Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 per la categorie televisive:

Miglior serie drammatica

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter, Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti, Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Asante Blackk, This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen (HBO)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)

Miglior serie comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Miglior attore in una serie comedy

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins, The Unicorn (CBS)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

Miglior attrice in una serie comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie, GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos, Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon, The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Miglior serie limitata

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

Miglior film per la tv

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Guava Island (Amazon Prime)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Miglior attore in un film per la tv o serie limitata

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle, The Red Line (CBS)

Miglior attrice in un film per la tv o serie limitata

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway, Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King, The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film per la tv o serie limitata

Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney, Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (HBO)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film per la tv o serie limitata

Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson, Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)

Miglior talk show

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) – vittoria a parimerito

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) – vittoria a parimerito

Miglior serie animata

Big Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon Prime)

Migliore special comico

Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)