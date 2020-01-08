Jennie Garth pensa a un nuovo reboot di Beverly Hills 90210: il cast non si arrende dopo la cancellazione di BH90210

La cancellazione di BH90210 non ha fermato il cast di Beverly Hills 90210, che ora sta esplorando nuove idee per riportare sul piccolo schermo l’iconica serie tv anni Novanta. La decisione di Fox di non rinnovare il revival per una seconda stagione è stata motivata da Michael Thorn, capo entertainment, attraverso un comunicato.
Ho pensato che fosse davvero coraggioso per gli attori. È stato davvero maldestro. Fare qualcosa del genere a un livello di difficoltà così elevato. Penso che abbiano fatto un lavoro eccezionale, ma anche sei [episodi] sono stati davvero impegnativi. L’idea era di farlo come un grande evento e ha fatto davvero bene per noi, ha fatto bene nelle classifiche ed è stato molto soddisfacente per i fan e poi ha lasciato che fosse quello che era, non trasformandolo in altro qualcosa, il che è un concetto che a lungo andare sarebbe stato insostenibile.
BH90210 ha visto gli attori principali della serie tv (escluso Luke Perry, deceduto lo scorso anno prima dell’avvio della produzione) vestire i panni di loro stessi ma in una versione fittizia. Dopo essersi ritrovati, discutevano sulla possibilità di realizzare un revival di Beverly Hills 90210.
Cheers to friendship!🥂@bh90210 – We’ll be watching the season finale tonight 8/9pm…will you? Will it really be our last episode? @Foxtv #bh90210 #bts #friends @theshando @torispelling @gabriellecarteris @arent_you_that_guy @ianziering (missed you in this shot @jason_priestley)
Accantonata anche questa stravagante idea, Jennie Garth ha però svelato di avere altre idee per riportare lo show sul piccolo schermo, stavolta facendo un vero revival di Beverly Hills 90210 con i personaggi originali. A Hollywood Life, l’attrice ha spiegato:
Abbiamo lasciato un finale aperto di proposito perché dovevamo decidere se continuare e volevamo che fossero i fan a scegliere. Poi, avremo esplorato diverse opzioni e se c’era la possibilità di farlo.
La Garth è tornata anche sulle intenzioni del revival e perché lei e il resto del cast non volevano un reboot vero e proprio:
Lo abbiamo fatto in maniera diversa. Sappiamo che qualche fan voleva un reboot diretto, ma abbiamo spremuto la nostra immaginazione, scegliendo quella versione. Ci sono state delle conversazioni sul proseguire verso quella strada, perciò sì, se ci fosse la possibilità di un reboot tradizionale di Beverly Hills 90210, sarei aperta a farlo. Quello show è parte di me. Non direi mai di no.
L’attrice ha aggiunto quanto le è piaciuto rivisitare il personaggio di Kelly, poi ha ammesso che la loro versione di reboot è stata “creativamente divertente da esplorare perché non è mai stato fatto da nessun altro show. Ci siamo davvero divertiti a tornare tutti insieme. È stato come se tutte le vecchie dinamiche di quando eravamo adolescenti fossero ricominciate da adulti.”
BH90210 è stato ideato da Tori Spelling e Jennie Garth, in associazione con Chris Alberghini e Mike Chessler. Ironia della sorte, l’episodio finale ha visto Fox ordinare il cosiddetto revival, anche se segnato da alcuni cambiamenti tra cui un nuovo sceneggiatore, le riprese in Canada e la perdita di uno dei membri del cast originale. I fan, tuttavia, non scopriranno mai chi tra Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris o Brian Austin Green non sarebbe stato incluso nel revival di Fox.
View this post on Instagram
Ok you guys…I have to admit I get a little emotional when I see this trailer…ok maybe a lot emotional 😊 This show has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember (I was 16 when we started filming the OG) but being able to be back with this family and work together to bring this new, inventive, funny version to the world has been INCREDIBLE. We have been overwhelmed and beyond moved that you have all embraced our vision, that you like it, that it makes you laugh and escape and feel those old feelings of comfort and friendship and safety… it’s all we ever wanted. We lost our brother, which has devastated us all and changed us forever…but that we were able to all come together to grieve and mourn and start to heal with one another, is somehow a gift he gave us…and I feel he is watching over us, arms crossed, glasses hung around his neck, grinning from ear to ear… brimming with pride and love for each and everyone of us. So this is our season finale trailer. I hope you love it. I hope you tune in and watch (WEDNESDAY 8/9pm on @foxtv). Let us know if you want to see more… But even more than that I hope you know how much all of your love and support has meant to me, and to everyone who worked so hard to bring this show to you. HUGE THANK YOU to the incredibly talented and devoted team of writers & executive producers @snowboardercollie @mikechessler (had so much fun creating this version with you two comedic studs) @ruthannesecunda22 #gracegilroy @torispelling @jason_priestley @arent_you_that_guy @ianziering @gabriellecarteris @theshando & @paulsciarrotta AND the BAD ASS crew and supporting cast that made it all possible 🇨🇦😘🙏❤️. AND of course my producing partner and #bff @torispelling. I love you woman (girl) I can’t believe we did this…so proud of us!🥰 AND my team (who has been with me since even before the filming of the original show) @sebcav56 & @c0lt0njames @clarinarina I ❤️you guys so much. And to @foxtv & @cbstv for believing in us🙏 And last but not least my hubby @dirvla and family and friends for all of your love and support! Now go get together with some people you love and watch the show…big love-Jennie😘
In Italia, BH90210 è ancora inedito.