Jennie Garth pensa a un nuovo reboot di Beverly Hills 90210: il cast non si arrende dopo la cancellazione di BH90210

Cheers to friendship!🥂@bh90210 – We’ll be watching the season finale tonight 8/9pm…will you? Will it really be our last episode? @Foxtv #bh90210 #bts #friends @theshando @torispelling @gabriellecarteris @arent_you_that_guy @ianziering (missed you in this shot @jason_priestley)