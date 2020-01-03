Il nuovo singolo di Justin Bieber celebra la moglie Hailey Baldwin, testo e audio di Yummy

Il nuovo singolo di Justin Bieber è Yummy. Come da previsioni, il singolo è arrivato il 3 gennaio e rappresenta la prima anticipazione del prossimo album di inediti che arriverà nei prossimi mesi e che porterà anche in tour in Nord America.

Le intenzioni del nuovo singolo era già state annunciate nel trailer del documentario che sarà trasmesso a cominciare dal 27 gennaio su YouTube, in 10 episodi, con trasmissione prevista nelle serate del lunedì e del mercoledì.

Nel suo testo, si celebra la figura della moglie Hailey Baldwin che ha sposato nel 2018 e che gli è stata a fianco nei momenti più bui, quelli nei quali la depressione ha preso il sopravvento e l’ha tenuto lontano dalla musica per molti mesi. In passato, l’artista canadese aveva anche dichiarato di aver fatto uso di droghe ma di aver potuto contare sull’aiuto della famiglia per poterne uscire.

Yummy è quindi la celebrazione dell’incontro che gli ha cambiato la vita e che ha così raccontato.

In questi mesi che l’hanno tenuto lontano dalla sua musica, Justin Bieber ha collaborato con Ed Sheeran nel brano I Don’t Care, che l’artista britannico ha inserito nell’ultimo EP che ha rilasciato nel mese di luglio e nel quale ha voluto inserire alcuni duetti incisi con amici e colleghi.

Il nuovo album di prossimo rilascio sarà inoltre il naturale seguito di Purpose, al quale l’artista è fermo dal 2015. Complicato il tour di supporto all’album, che aveva dovuto sospendere per dedicarsi alla sua salute, nel 2017, con alcune delle date che aveva portato a termine con difficoltà.

Il ritorno musicale è inoltre arrivato a sorpresa, poiché l’artista aveva più volte dichiarato di volersi prendere cura della sua salute e dedicarsi a se stesso piuttosto che al lavoro. Invece, il nuovo album è atteso per il 2020 mentre il tour è previsto – per il momento – solo per il Nord America.

In attesa di conoscere il contenuto del disco, che ancora non ha una sua data d’uscita, leggiamo insieme il testo di Yummy che Justin Bieber ha rilasciato il 3 gennaio 2020, a qualche settimana dal debutto del documentario Seasons.

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

Bonafide stallion

It ain’t no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain’t on the side, you’re number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

Standin’ up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I’m compromised

You’re incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)

And you ain’t never runnin’ low on supplies

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin’ on me)

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

Hop in the Lambo’, I’m on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I’m elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum-yum, woah

Woah-ooh

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way