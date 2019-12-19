Soul è il nuovo singolo di Elisa da Diari Aperti (Segreti Svelati)

Il nuovo singolo di Elisa è Soul. Il brano è in radio dal 20 dicembre e segue il rilascio di Blu Part II con Rkomi, con il quale aveva anticipato il nuovo progetto discografico che è anche una extended version del suo ultimo album di inediti che ha pubblicato alla fine del 2018.

La firma è quella di Elisa, mentre la produzione è affidata a John Shanks, vincitore di un Grammy Award e già in forze allo staff di Alanis Morrisette, Anastacia, Bon Jovi e tanti altri.

Il brano fa parte della nuova versione di Diari Aperti che ha rilasciato in occasione della nuova tournée nei palasport che l’ha tenuta occupata fino a qualche giorno fa e che ha avviato dal PalaInvent di Jesolo. I concerti hanno toccato alcune delle maggiori città italiane ma arriveranno anche a Monfalcone e Olbia, dove terrà il concerto per l’ultimo dell’anno.

Il 2019 è stato un anno ricchissimo di soddisfazioni, per Elisa, a cominciare dalla colonna sonora di Dumbo nel remake di Tim Burton. L’artista friulana è tornata a essere protagonista di un progetto cinematografico attraverso il remake de Il Re Leone nel quale ha prestato la voce a Nala, mentre Marco Mengoni ha dato la sua voce a Simba.

Il viaggio è iniziato con il rilascio di Diari Aperti, il 26 ottobre 2018, con il singolo di avvio affidato al duetto con Francesco De Gregori in Quelli Che Restano. Subito dopo è arrivato Se Piovesse Il Tuo Nome, che porta la firma di Calcutta, quindi Anche Fragile. Vivere Tutte Le Vite è stata invece rilasciata in una versione reggaeton, con Carl Brave. L’album ha vissuto una nuova esistenza con Diari Aperti (Segreti Svelati), dal quale ha già estratto Blu Part II con Rkomi, che ha portato in radio a cominciare dall’8 novembre.

L’annata dei concerti di Elisa si è conclusa con la fortunata sessione nei palasport che ha fatto seguire a quella lunghissima nei teatri che ha concluso a Trieste il 31 di maggio.

In attesa del videoclip ufficiale, vi lasciamo con il testo di Soul di Elisa e con il suo audio.

Pictures on the wall that tell me who we were

The cracks and the scars, was hurt we had to learn

And now we’re fading, changing from myself

Sinking, bleeding, crying out for help

I’m scattered, so tattered

There’s no one else in this life for me

I’m battled, so shattered

Together never felt so lonely

So open up the doors

The shape of our heart’s the same

Let’s find a way back to us somehow, some way

We’ve built something beautiful we can’t replace

By chasing every breaking wave

‘Cause I love to love, to love you, yeah, so don’t let go

Enough, enough, enough, I need you close

I need some soul, oh

I need some soul, oh

All the reasons we seem to defend

They mean nothing if I’ll lose you in the end

Before we break, we better learn to bend

Or we’ll be left with just our hearts to mend

I’m scattered, so tattered

There’s no one else in this life for me, no

I’m battled, so shattered

Forever never felt so lonely

So open up the doors

The shape of our heart’s the same

Let’s find a way back to us somehow, some way

We’ve built something beautiful we can’t replace

By chasing every breaking wave

‘Cause I love to love, to love you, yeah, so don’t let go

Enough, enough, enough, I need you close

I need some soul, oh

I need some soul, oh

Baby, let’s take the chance (Baby, let’s take the chance)

Tell me there is so much more (Tell me there is so much more)

It’s all about forgiveness

And isn’t it love that we’re here for?

So open up the doors

The shape of our heart’s the same

Let’s find a way back to us somehow, some way

We’ve built something beautiful we can’t replace

By chasing every breaking wave

‘Cause I love to love, to love you, yeah, so don’t let go

Enough, enough, enough, I need you close

I need some soul, oh

I need some soul, oh

I need some soul, oh

I need some soul, oh